Uploading a csv error?

On my site, I allow users to upload materials from a csv
after upload, I look at phpmyadmin…
Why is the ordering not the same?
Assuming you created the table and are letting users upload data to it… the column order is defined by the table definition.
You can reorder columns in the database by using
ALTER TABLE syntax statements, but… it rarely actually matters what order the columns are in in the database.