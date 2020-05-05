Upload Word DOCX file, convert to mhtml

Thanks for the reply. I have seen the posting already. Some of the suggestions are not applicable (like Print2Flash - from what I gather it requires the site to run on a Windows machine). Some of the other options either only return raw text or are expensive software solutions.

I am looking for a low cost solution that will return formatted solution. Currently, I have found an MHT to HTML converter. I am able to upload an MHT file (I export the DOCX file to MHT using MS Word), and using the script I am able to display the contents on a web page. What I am hoping is to remove the need to us MS Word to convert the DOCX file to MHT.

So either a conversion tool that I can incorporate into the site that will either directly convert DOCX to formatted HTML or at least to an MHT file where I can use the existing script to complete the conversion.;