Upload oop class

“Simple” is a relative term. What may seem simple to me may not be simple to you. Simple also implies limited functionality. If you want the most bare thing you can get, you don’t even need a class. Forms that upload supply that upload as part of the $_FILES global array that is generated.

Mix this with the move_uploaded_file() and you can get a quick file uploading script working and saving the uploads to where you want it to be.

If you want something that can do a bit of work on top of this, maybe check github. You can find a more complex example wrapped up in a class and just use the class. One example is listed here.

But if you search you can find more, each with their own abilities and limitations.