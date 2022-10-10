Upload iPA to Testflight failed

I am using xcode11.6 and having Apple Developer account ($99). I wanted to upload iPa in TestFlight. I signed the application in xcode and tried to upload using Xcode.
I tried the following three ways. In all the three ways the mackbook pro is automatically restarted during iPA upload.
- Signed application using created Appstore certificate and provisioning profile in xcode. In xcode, the product menu → Archive → Distribute App → Appstore → Upload.
In the final step, during uploading , the macbook pro is automatically restarting,.
-
The macbook is automatically restarting even if i tried through "xcrun altool --upload-app --type ios --file “path/to/application.ipa” --username “YOURITMC USER” --password “YOURITMC PASSWORD”
ITMC password (Created in appleid.apple.com)
-
I tried using Transporter app to upload ipa in testflight.
The mac is automatically restarted after 90% iPA upload.
I don’t know the reason for macbook restart.
Kindly help me to upload the ipa in testflight.