Upload file using Jquery and html in Wordpress

Hey Everyone,

I am trying to write an upload function for the frontpage on a WordPress website.

Firstly I started adding this to a view/template so it is loaded.

<form enctype="multipart/form-data" action=""> <input type="file" name="fileToUpload" id="fileToUpload"> </form>

In Jquery I’ve added this part

const upload = { init() { /** * FIXME : uitzoeken * */ $('#fileToUpload').change((e) => { const ajaxUrl = window.wp_js.ajax_url; console.log($(e.currentTarget).parents('form')[0]); const formData = new FormData($(e.currentTarget).parents('form')[0]); const data = { action: 'ajaxUploadFile', formData, }; $.ajax({ url: ajaxUrl, method: 'POST', contentType: false, processData: false, cache: false, data, success: (returnData) => { console.log(returnData); }, }); }); }, }; export default upload;

The problem I am facing is that I cannot nest the formData in the data object or send it at all. So you see this:



How can I make sure I add the file (in binary). You need to add the action since Wordpress need to know how to handle the action.