Upload file using Jquery and html in Wordpress

Hey Everyone,
I am trying to write an upload function for the frontpage on a WordPress website.
Firstly I started adding this to a view/template so it is loaded.
<form enctype="multipart/form-data" action="">
<input type="file" name="fileToUpload" id="fileToUpload">
</form>
In Jquery I’ve added this part
const upload = {
init() {
/**
* FIXME : uitzoeken
*
*/
$('#fileToUpload').change((e) => {
const ajaxUrl = window.wp_js.ajax_url;
console.log($(e.currentTarget).parents('form')[0]);
const formData = new FormData($(e.currentTarget).parents('form')[0]);
const data = {
action: 'ajaxUploadFile',
formData,
};
$.ajax({
url: ajaxUrl,
method: 'POST',
contentType: false,
processData: false,
cache: false,
data,
success: (returnData) => {
console.log(returnData);
},
});
});
},
};
export default upload;
The problem I am facing is that I cannot nest the formData in the data object or send it at all. So you see this:
How can I make sure I add the file (in binary). You need to add the action since Wordpress need to know how to handle the action.