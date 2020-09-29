Upload file using Jquery and html in Wordpress

CMS & WordPress
#1

Hey Everyone,

I am trying to write an upload function for the frontpage on a WordPress website.
Firstly I started adding this to a view/template so it is loaded.

<form enctype="multipart/form-data" action="">
    <input type="file"   name="fileToUpload" id="fileToUpload">
</form>

In Jquery I’ve added this part

const upload = {
    init() {
        /**
         * FIXME : uitzoeken
         *
         */

        $('#fileToUpload').change((e) => {
            const ajaxUrl = window.wp_js.ajax_url;

            console.log($(e.currentTarget).parents('form')[0]);

            const formData = new FormData($(e.currentTarget).parents('form')[0]);

            const data = {
                action: 'ajaxUploadFile',
                formData,
            };

            $.ajax({
                url: ajaxUrl,
                method: 'POST',
                contentType: false,
                processData: false,
                cache: false,
                data,
                success: (returnData) => {
                    console.log(returnData);
                },
            });
        });
    },
};

export default upload;

The problem I am facing is that I cannot nest the formData in the data object or send it at all. So you see this:

image
image1352×1050 195 KB

How can I make sure I add the file (in binary). You need to add the action since Wordpress need to know how to handle the action.