Upload CSV file how to remove extra spaces

PHP
How can I remove extra white spaces between words on upload of file

// Allow certain file formats
if($fileType != "csv" ) {
    echo "Sorry, only CSV files are allowed. ";
}
else {
    if (isset($_POST['master'])) {
        (move_uploaded_file($_FILES["fileToUpload"]["tmp_name"], $target_file_master));
    }
    if (isset($_POST['janb1'])) {
        (move_uploaded_file($_FILES["fileToUpload"]["tmp_name"], $target_file_janb1));
    }
}

This is part of my csv results note the extra spaces between Stockwell Constr - should only have one space

07-01-2020,Pitstop Couriers,-2377.05,7313.5
07-01-2020,Stockwell       Constr,-1993.56,5319.94
07-01-2020,Sphe Salary,-500,4819.94
07-01-2020,Frans Salary,-200,4619.94
07-01-2020,Job Salary,-200,4419.94
Recursively replace 2 spaces with 1 space.

how do I do this in my upload file

Well, one way would be

while (strstr($string, '  ')) {
	$string = str_replace('  ', ' ', $string);
}

I’m not sure if there’s a more elegant solution.

Ok let me try

So, there is no way on upload to remove, have to read csv file in an array then remove and rewrite file

Try this:

$tmp =  $target_file_master;

$newLine = "";
  foreach($tmp as $key => $line ):
    $line[$key] = str_replace($line, str_replace("  ", " ", $line));
  endforeach;

$target_file_master = $line;

(move_uploaded_file($_FILES["fileToUpload"]["tmp_name"], $target_file_master));

Please note I have not tried this because I am late for a lunch appointment :slight_smile:

thanx will try

not working, see you have declare $newLine = “”; but did not use it