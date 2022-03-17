Upload a PDF file and render its field values into the same web page

I am trying to develop a web page where I want to upload a PDF file to a web page, get the values of its fields then render them into the web page fields using JavaScript. I started with the following code but I can not get the value of the PDF fields. May I ask for a sample code on how to do this

<html> <head> <script src="jquery-2.1.4.js"></script> <script src="jspdf.min.js"></script> </head> <body> <input type="file" id="file-id" name="file_name" onchange="ExtractText();"> <!-- a container for the output --> <div id="output"></div> <script> function ExtractText() { var input = document.getElementById("file-id"); // Insert get doc field code here var doc = new jsPDF(input.files[0]); } </script> </body> </html>