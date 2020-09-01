Upgrade from PHP 7.2 to PHP 7.3. failed on Ubuntu 16.04

Hello!

I’ve tried to make that upgrade, but php -v shows ver. 7.2 and nothing works (get Error in browser when I’m trying to open the site that I host locally). Then I re-enable PHP 7.2. and everything works (except there’s no upgrade!). I followed these instructions:

Login to the server via SSH as root. Check your current PHP version. # php -v PHP 7.2.36 In order to install PHP 7.3, we need to add the repository first: # add-apt-repository ppa:ondrej/php Then run an update: # apt-get update After completing the update, we need to install the PHP 7.3. # apt install php7.3 Then install the required PHP packages based on your current installation: # apt install php7.3-common php7.3-cli php7.3-bz2 php7.3-curl php7.3-gd php7.3-intl php7.3-json php7.3-readline php7.3-xml php7.3-zip php7.3-fpm php7.3-bcmath php7.3-mbstring After a successful installation, we can disable the old 7.2 and then enable 7.3: # a2dismod php7.2 # a2enmod php7.3 Then restart Apache: # service apache2 restart The new PHP version should be active now. You can verify it from the command line: # php -v PHP 7.3.28

It’s all great, except that it doesn’t work in my case… Any ideas?