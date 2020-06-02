Upgrade from PHP 7.2 to PHP 7.3. failed on Ubuntu 16.04

Hello!
I’ve tried to make that upgrade, but php -v shows ver. 7.2 and nothing works (get Error in browser when I’m trying to open the site that I host locally). Then I re-enable PHP 7.2. and everything works (except there’s no upgrade!). I followed these instructions:

Login to the server via SSH as root.
Check your current PHP version. 
    # php -v
    PHP 7.2.36
In order to install PHP 7.3, we need to add the repository first:
    # add-apt-repository ppa:ondrej/php
Then run an update:
    # apt-get update
After completing the update, we need to install the PHP 7.3.
    # apt install php7.3 
 Then install the required PHP packages based on your current installation:
    # apt install php7.3-common php7.3-cli php7.3-bz2 php7.3-curl php7.3-gd php7.3-intl php7.3-json php7.3-readline php7.3-xml php7.3-zip php7.3-fpm php7.3-bcmath php7.3-mbstring
After a successful installation, we can disable the old 7.2 and then enable 7.3:
    # a2dismod php7.2
    # a2enmod php7.3
Then restart Apache:
    # service apache2 restart
The new PHP version should be active now. You can verify it from the command line:
    # php -v
    PHP 7.3.28

It’s all great, except that it doesn’t work in my case… Any ideas?

This is the solution: To manually remove PHP 7.2 
apt-get purge $(dpkg -l | egrep -e php7.2 | awk '{print $2}')
And then do this:
sudo update-alternatives --config php 
And then choose PHP 7.3
FYI if you install all PHP versions through that ondrej repository you can switch between them using

sudo update-alternatives --config php

Of course if you only want to run 7.3 then indeed removing 7.2 is easier and will prevent confusion further down the line.