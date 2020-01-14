Updating row value from one table into another in MySQL database without success

Hello,

I am trying to store a row value from one table into another without success.

Please find the code example below with explanation.

This is part of the index.php where the value from $userID is stored in $custom variable. The ‘firstname’ row is found in the ‘members’ table.

<?php // code in between excluded for clarity $userID = !empty($_SESSION['firstname'])?$_SESSION['firstname']:header("Location: {$home_url}login.php?action=please_login"); ?> <!-- code in between excluded for clarity --> <form action="<?php echo PAYPAL_URL; ?>" method="post"> <!-- code in between excluded for clarity --> <!-- Custom variable user ID --> <input type="hidden" name="custom" value="<?php echo $userID; ?>"> <!-- code in between excluded for clarity --> </form>

if (strcmp($res, "VERIFIED") == 0 || strcasecmp($res, "VERIFIED") == 0) { //... code in between excluded for clarity // Retrieve transaction data from PayPal $txn_id = !empty($_POST['txn_id'])?$_POST['txn_id']:''; $custom = $_POST['custom']; //... code in between excluded for clarity if(!empty($txn_id)){ // Check if transaction data exists with the same TXN ID $prPayment = $db->query("SELECT id FROM user_subscr WHERE txn_id = '".$txn_id."'"); if($prPayment->num_rows > 0){ exit(); }else{ // Insert transaction data into the database $insert = $db->query("INSERT INTO user_subscr(user_id,txn_id) VALUES('".$custom."','".$txn_id."')"); // Update subscription id in the members table if($insert && !empty($custom)){ // 'firstname' is stored in $subscr_id $subscr_id = $custom; // does not update value from 'user_id' row found in 'user_subscr' table into 'subscr_id' row found in 'members' table. The 'subscr_id' row is always empty. $update = $db->query("UPDATE members SET subscr_id = {$subscr_id} WHERE firstname = {$custom}"); } } } } die;

This is a part of the ipn.php where the information is stored into database after successful transaction. The problem is it does not store value from $custom variable into subscr_id row found in members table:

What am I doing wrong here, can someone show me on how to solve this problem?

P.S. I have tried to store a row containing number or email in a session variable before, but can’t login and always returns me to the login page.

Thank you.