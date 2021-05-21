Updating Localstorage like a Database

Think it’s particularly important to add “persistance” and “immutable by external forces” to that list…
I can modify my own localStorage by pushing a few buttons on my keyboard, in any way i desire.
That said, perhaps this isnt a case where security of data is important. So back to the OP’s question…
Let’s be clear. You’re not storing an array in local storage. You’re storing a string that is the representation of an array in storage. In fact, what you have here isnt a represntation of an array either, it’s a representation of an Object.
How do you update it? Same way you created it, in reverse. Pull the string out of storage,
JSON.parse it back into an object (again, what you’ve got is an object, not an array…), make the changes you need to make, and then commit it back to storage by stringifying it as you’ve already done in the initial creation.