Updating Localstorage like a Database

In short, yes, arrays can be stored in local storage as long as you stringify them like you are doing with that object.

However, I will say that local storage is not a database. It is more like a temporary key store and lacks much of the advantages that databases give you… relationships, query language, indexing etc. Plus updating anything beyond a simple array or object could get pretty messy later. Since you have to pull it out of storage, modify it, then resave it.