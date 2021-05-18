Updating Localstorage like a Database

In short, yes, arrays can be stored in local storage as long as you stringify them like you are doing with that object.
However, I will say that local storage is not a database. It is more like a temporary key store and lacks much of the advantages that databases give you… relationships, query language, indexing etc. Plus updating anything beyond a simple array or object could get pretty messy later. Since you have to pull it out of storage, modify it, then resave it.
But to get back to your main question, yes you can store the array in local storage by stringifying it. Then you can get it back out with
localStorage.getItem('name-tag'); Convert it back to an array. Modify it as you see fit, then resave it back using
setItem().