Updating global variable from jQuery function

Hi @cssissimple, glad you have got it working that’s great.

Just to point out though, what I did recommend instead of a global variable was passing the response as an argument. Please see the following example using jQuery.post. (kind of again)

const setData = function (url, data) { return jQuery.post( url, JSON.stringify({ ...data, action: 'my_other_action' }), null, // success handled with .then callback instead 'json' // dataType ) } // we will call this later with a response const saveTheResponse = function (jsonResponse) { // For a test logout response console.log(JSON.stringify(jsonResponse, null, 2)) } jQuery(function () { // myData is just an empty object for now. const myData = {} const response = setData('./ajax.php', myData) // callback within .then will be called on a successful response response .then(function (jsonResponse) { saveTheResponse(jsonResponse) // send to function instead (No Global) }) .catch(console.log) })

We can actually clean up the .then callback

function (jsonResponse) { saveTheResponse(jsonResponse) }

The function wrapping it is unnecessary, as the response can be passed straight to saveTheResponse instead.

jQuery(function () { // myData is just an empty object for now. const myData = {} const response = setData('./ajax.php', myData) // callback within .then will be called on a successful response response .then(saveTheResponse) // <-- no wrapping function needed .catch(console.log) })

If you do want to stick to your approach you could try something similar