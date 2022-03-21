Updating global variable from jQuery function

JavaScript
If you want to share how to use await async with the snippet above in addition to the callback function, I’m all ears!

Hi @cssissimple, glad you have got it working that’s great.

Just to point out though, what I did recommend instead of a global variable was passing the response as an argument. Please see the following example using jQuery.post. (kind of again)

const setData = function (url, data) {
    return jQuery.post(
        url,
        JSON.stringify({ ...data, action: 'my_other_action' }),
        null, // success handled with .then callback instead
        'json' // dataType
    )
}

// we will call this later with a response
const saveTheResponse = function (jsonResponse) {
    // For a test logout response
    console.log(JSON.stringify(jsonResponse, null, 2))
}

jQuery(function () {
    // myData is just an empty object for now.
    const myData = {}

    const response = setData('./ajax.php', myData)

    // callback within .then will be called on a successful response
    response
        .then(function (jsonResponse) {
            saveTheResponse(jsonResponse) // send to function instead (No Global)
        })
        .catch(console.log)
})

We can actually clean up the .then callback

function (jsonResponse) {
    saveTheResponse(jsonResponse)
}

The function wrapping it is unnecessary, as the response can be passed straight to saveTheResponse instead.

jQuery(function () {
    // myData is just an empty object for now.
    const myData = {}

    const response = setData('./ajax.php', myData)

    // callback within .then will be called on a successful response
    response
        .then(saveTheResponse) // <-- no wrapping function needed
        .catch(console.log)
})

If you do want to stick to your approach you could try something similar

const saveTheVarResponse = function (jsonResponse) {
     // For a test logout response
    console.log(JSON.stringify(jsonResponse, null, 2))
}

jQuery(document).ready(function ($) {
    const data = {
        url: 'ajax.php',
        action: 'my_other_action', // arbitrary
        whatever_other: 'name' // arbitrary
    }

    jQuery.post(
        data.url,
        JSON.stringify(data),
        saveTheVarResponse, // <-- remove wrapping function
        'json'
    )
})
I too would do something similar, though I to like to have a separate handler function who’s job it is is to extract out useful information from the callback parameters, and pass them on to where they’re needed.

function doSomethingWithResponse() {
  // ...
}
jQuery(document).ready(function ($) {
    var data = {
        'url': 'ajax.php',
        'action': 'my_other_action', // arbitrary
        'whatever_other': name      // arbitrary
    };
    jQuery.post(data.url, data, function responseHandler(response) {
            doSomethingWithResponse(response);
        };
    });
});

Although, when it becomes a simple pass-through as it is above, I agree with @rpg_digital about just passing through to the function itself.

function doSomethingWithResponse() {
  // ...
}
jQuery(document).ready(function ($) {
    var data = {
        'url': 'ajax.php',
        'action': 'my_other_action', // arbitrary
        'whatever_other': name      // arbitrary
    };
    jQuery.post(data.url, data, doSomethingWithResponse);
});
