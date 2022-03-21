Updating global variable from jQuery function

If you want to share how to use await async with the snippet above in addition to the callback function, I’m all ears!
Hi @cssissimple, glad you have got it working that’s great.
Just to point out though, what I did recommend instead of a global variable was passing the response as an argument. Please see the following example using jQuery.post. (kind of again)
const setData = function (url, data) {
return jQuery.post(
url,
JSON.stringify({ ...data, action: 'my_other_action' }),
null, // success handled with .then callback instead
'json' // dataType
)
}
// we will call this later with a response
const saveTheResponse = function (jsonResponse) {
// For a test logout response
console.log(JSON.stringify(jsonResponse, null, 2))
}
jQuery(function () {
// myData is just an empty object for now.
const myData = {}
const response = setData('./ajax.php', myData)
// callback within .then will be called on a successful response
response
.then(function (jsonResponse) {
saveTheResponse(jsonResponse) // send to function instead (No Global)
})
.catch(console.log)
})
We can actually clean up the .then callback
function (jsonResponse) {
saveTheResponse(jsonResponse)
}
The function wrapping it is unnecessary, as the response can be passed straight to saveTheResponse instead.
jQuery(function () {
// myData is just an empty object for now.
const myData = {}
const response = setData('./ajax.php', myData)
// callback within .then will be called on a successful response
response
.then(saveTheResponse) // <-- no wrapping function needed
.catch(console.log)
})
If you do want to stick to your approach you could try something similar
const saveTheVarResponse = function (jsonResponse) {
// For a test logout response
console.log(JSON.stringify(jsonResponse, null, 2))
}
jQuery(document).ready(function ($) {
const data = {
url: 'ajax.php',
action: 'my_other_action', // arbitrary
whatever_other: 'name' // arbitrary
}
jQuery.post(
data.url,
JSON.stringify(data),
saveTheVarResponse, // <-- remove wrapping function
'json'
)
})
I too would do something similar, though I to like to have a separate handler function who’s job it is is to extract out useful information from the callback parameters, and pass them on to where they’re needed.
function doSomethingWithResponse() {
// ...
}
jQuery(document).ready(function ($) {
var data = {
'url': 'ajax.php',
'action': 'my_other_action', // arbitrary
'whatever_other': name // arbitrary
};
jQuery.post(data.url, data, function responseHandler(response) {
doSomethingWithResponse(response);
};
});
});
Although, when it becomes a simple pass-through as it is above, I agree with @rpg_digital about just passing through to the function itself.
function doSomethingWithResponse() {
// ...
}
jQuery(document).ready(function ($) {
var data = {
'url': 'ajax.php',
'action': 'my_other_action', // arbitrary
'whatever_other': name // arbitrary
};
jQuery.post(data.url, data, doSomethingWithResponse);
});
This topic was automatically closed 91 days after the last reply. New replies are no longer allowed.