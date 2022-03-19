Updating global variable from jQuery function

I’m running an ajax request. I am sending data to PHP and then retrieving the data back. This works with the below jQuery. However, I am trying to now pass the jQuery ajax response to update a global variable in my JS (not jQuery) so that I can use the variable as needed.

I have learned about callback functions but can’t seem to figure out how to implement them. Here’s the code.

(function (d) {
var jsonobjvar; // < -- stays undefined

jQuery(document).ready(function ($) {
    var data = {
        'url': 'ajax.php',
        'action': 'my_other_action', // arbitrary
        'whatever_other': name      // arbitrary
    };
    // making a response alert with the data
    jQuery.post(data.url, data, function (response) {
        var jsonobj = $.parseJSON(response);
        alert('Got this from the server: ' + response);
            jsonobjvar = response;
            jsonobjvar;
        };
    });
});
})(document);

I can assign the response into a different variable, but when I try to update the global variable it keeps saying undefined. I’ve even tried setting a timer.

Thanks in advance! Sorry new to JS, even newer to jQuery. Preferred not to use it but couldn’t seem to find a way to make ajax requests with javascript.

You don’t need jQuery to make http request. Use the proprietary modern browser fetch api instead. You need to wait to use that variable until the http request comes back. You can do that by using await with fetch to stall and stop javascript until the async request is received.

fyi modern javascript dev does away with jquery completely taking its place ~somewhat are mvvm (model-view-view-model) ui frameworks which are Angular, React, and Vue to name the top contenders. Each of those projects share the pursuit of optimization and simplification of displaying dynamic content obtained through async means like a http request.

The only place you will really come across jquery is in older legacy code and monolithic cms platforms like WordPress. The rest of the modern ui dev world has moved on. The many advantages of jQuery have been negated by innovation of modern browsers and standardization of apis.

This is a pretty good article detailing the inevitable demise of jQuery.

Hi,

The problem here is that Ajax requests are asynchronous (the clue is in the name — Ajax stands for “Asynchronous JavaScript and XML”). This means that your code doesn’t wait for the request to complete before (for example) logging the value of the global variable somewhere else in your code.

Have a look at this article to understand more:

jQuery is JavaScript and as @windbeneathmywings says, it is becoming less and less relevant as modern browsers implement many of its features natively. I wouldn’t go as far as to say “Don’t use it”, if it works for you, but if you’re not invested in it already, it might be worth learning how to do things without (in this case via the FetchAPI).

Have a read of the article I posted, as well as the two MDN articles posted by windbeneathmywings and let us know if you have any questions.

@James_Hibbard @windbeneathmywings - thanks for your input. I spent close to a week trying to truly understand ajax using jQuery because @James_Hibbard suggested I look into wp_ajax. So from the article here ajax it list instructions on implementing this.

Anyways, totally willing to try and use JS as I would prefer this.

I am trying to accomplish the same with JS but keeps throwing an error message

A cross-origin resource sharing (CORS) request was blocked because it contained request headers that were neither CORS-safelisted ( Accept , Accept-Language , Content-Language , Content-Type ) nor allowed by the Access-Control-Allow-Headers response header of the associated preflight request.

Here;s the code.

    var url = '/admin-ajax.php';
    fetch(url, {
        method: "post",
        credentials: 'same-origin',
        headers: new Headers({ 'Content-Type': 'application/json' }),
        body: "action=my_other_action",
        whatever_other: name
    })
        .then(res => res.json())
        .then(data => console.log(data))
        .catch(error => console.log("did not work"));

Can you guys spot the error? Also, does async-await make the entire page not load?

Cors error on the same domain would indicate an error on the server inside admin-ajax.php.

Added

mode: ‘no-cors’

And I get a response.

Now, I have to figure out how to get data from the server, and then be able to update the global variable.

Use await in front of fetch and assign the result to the variable. Await will stop the program, wait for the async response and once recieved assign the value to the variable and continue the program.