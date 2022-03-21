Updating global variable from jQuery function

@James_Hibbard @windbeneathmywings - thanks for your input. I spent close to a week trying to truly understand ajax using jQuery because @James_Hibbard suggested I look into wp_ajax. So from the article here ajax it list instructions on implementing this.

Anyways, totally willing to try and use JS as I would prefer this.

I am trying to accomplish the same with JS but keeps throwing an error message

A cross-origin resource sharing (CORS) request was blocked because it contained request headers that were neither CORS-safelisted ( Accept , Accept-Language , Content-Language , Content-Type ) nor allowed by the Access-Control-Allow-Headers response header of the associated preflight request.

Here;s the code.

var url = '/admin-ajax.php'; fetch(url, { method: "post", credentials: 'same-origin', headers: new Headers({ 'Content-Type': 'application/json' }), body: "action=my_other_action", whatever_other: name }) .then(res => res.json()) .then(data => console.log(data)) .catch(error => console.log("did not work"));

Can you guys spot the error? Also, does async-await make the entire page not load?