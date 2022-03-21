Updating global variable from jQuery function

@James_Hibbard @windbeneathmywings - thanks for your input. I spent close to a week trying to truly understand ajax using jQuery because @James_Hibbard suggested I look into wp_ajax. So from the article here ajax it list instructions on implementing this.
Anyways, totally willing to try and use JS as I would prefer this.
I am trying to accomplish the same with JS but keeps throwing an error message
A cross-origin resource sharing (CORS) request was blocked because it contained request headers that were neither CORS-safelisted (
Accept ,
Accept-Language ,
Content-Language ,
Content-Type ) nor allowed by the
Access-Control-Allow-Headers response header of the associated preflight request.
Here;s the code.
var url = '/admin-ajax.php';
fetch(url, {
method: "post",
credentials: 'same-origin',
headers: new Headers({ 'Content-Type': 'application/json' }),
body: "action=my_other_action",
whatever_other: name
})
.then(res => res.json())
.then(data => console.log(data))
.catch(error => console.log("did not work"));
Can you guys spot the error? Also, does async-await make the entire page not load?