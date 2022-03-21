Updating global variable from jQuery function

You don’t need jQuery to make http request. Use the proprietary modern browser fetch api instead. You need to wait to use that variable until the http request comes back. You can do that by using await with fetch to stall and stop javascript until the async request is received.

developer.mozilla.org Fetch API - Web APIs | MDN The Fetch API provides an interface for fetching resources (including across the network). It will seem familiar to anyone who has used XMLHttpRequest, but the new API provides a more powerful and flexible feature set.

developer.mozilla.org await - JavaScript | MDN The await operator is used to wait for a Promise. It can only be used inside an async function within regular JavaScript code; however it can be used on its own with JavaScript modules.

fyi modern javascript dev does away with jquery completely taking its place ~somewhat are mvvm (model-view-view-model) ui frameworks which are Angular, React, and Vue to name the top contenders. Each of those projects share the pursuit of optimization and simplification of displaying dynamic content obtained through async means like a http request.

The only place you will really come across jquery is in older legacy code and monolithic cms platforms like WordPress. The rest of the modern ui dev world has moved on. The many advantages of jQuery have been negated by innovation of modern browsers and standardization of apis.

This is a pretty good article detailing the inevitable demise of jQuery.