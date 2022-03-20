Updating global variable from jQuery function

I’m running an ajax request. I am sending data to PHP and then retrieving the data back. This works with the below jQuery. However, I am trying to now pass the jQuery ajax response to update a global variable in my JS (not jQuery) so that I can use the variable as needed.
I have learned about callback functions but can’t seem to figure out how to implement them. Here’s the code.
(function (d) {
var jsonobjvar; // < -- stays undefined
jQuery(document).ready(function ($) {
var data = {
'url': 'ajax.php',
'action': 'my_other_action', // arbitrary
'whatever_other': name // arbitrary
};
// making a response alert with the data
jQuery.post(data.url, data, function (response) {
var jsonobj = $.parseJSON(response);
alert('Got this from the server: ' + response);
jsonobjvar = response;
jsonobjvar;
};
});
});
})(document);
I can assign the response into a different variable, but when I try to update the global variable it keeps saying undefined. I’ve even tried setting a timer.
Thanks in advance! Sorry new to JS, even newer to jQuery. Preferred not to use it but couldn’t seem to find a way to make ajax requests with javascript.