Updating global variable from jQuery function

I’m running an ajax request. I am sending data to PHP and then retrieving the data back. This works with the below jQuery. However, I am trying to now pass the jQuery ajax response to update a global variable in my JS (not jQuery) so that I can use the variable as needed.

I have learned about callback functions but can’t seem to figure out how to implement them. Here’s the code.

(function (d) { var jsonobjvar; // < -- stays undefined jQuery(document).ready(function ($) { var data = { 'url': 'ajax.php', 'action': 'my_other_action', // arbitrary 'whatever_other': name // arbitrary }; // making a response alert with the data jQuery.post(data.url, data, function (response) { var jsonobj = $.parseJSON(response); alert('Got this from the server: ' + response); jsonobjvar = response; jsonobjvar; }; }); }); })(document);

I can assign the response into a different variable, but when I try to update the global variable it keeps saying undefined. I’ve even tried setting a timer.

Thanks in advance! Sorry new to JS, even newer to jQuery. Preferred not to use it but couldn’t seem to find a way to make ajax requests with javascript.