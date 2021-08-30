Updating database records not working

Another problem with this code is the same as you have in other code that you have recently posted on here.

When you do this piece of code:

$sql = "INSERT INTO pmthist (tenant, unit, amtdue, amtpaid, dueday, late, hudpay, paidsum, datepaid, prevbal, latechg, secdep, damage, courtcost, nsf, chgmoyr, comments, phone, cell) VALUES('$tenant', '$unit', '$amtdue', '$amtpaid', '$dueday', '$late', '$hudpay', '$paidsum', '$datepaid', '$prevbal', '$latechg', '$secdep', '$damage', '$courtcost', '$nsf', '$chgmoyr', '$comments', '$phone', '$cell')"; if ($link->query($sql) === TRUE) { echo "New records created"; }

all you are doing is inserting a series of strings into your database table. You assign values to all of those variables at the top of your code:

$tenant = 'tenant'; $unit = 'unit'; $amtdue = 'amtdue'; $amtpaid = 'amtpaid'; $dueday = 'dueday'; $late = 'late'; ... and so on

and those are the strings that will be inserted into your pmthist table. You’re not using the values that you retrieve in your query to get values from payfile at all. I know that mysqli can use bind_result to retrieve query results into distinct variables like this, and I don’t know much about mysqli, but it doesn’t seem that you’re using that anywhere.

I’m not sure how it gets ‘44’ for the id value, but I can see why it inserts “tenant” and “unit” into those columns - because those are the values that you assign to the $tenant and $unit variables before you execute the INSERT query.

Leaving aside all the other comments about how you need to use prepared statements and can do this specific task inside a single query, the biggest issue is that your initial query returns values in the $row array, but you don’t use them anywhere.

Can you show your database table layouts? That might give some assistance with the other issues. As @m_hutley asked, surely those columns in the payfile table should be numeric, not strings? So you should reset them by setting them to zero, not to a null string. It may be that’s why you’re getting 0 in the last two columns in pmthist - you’re trying to insert strings "amtdue" and "amtpaid" into numeric columns, and something is obligingly converting them into numbers instead of just giving you an error.