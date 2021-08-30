Updating database records not working

PHP
#1

Hi guys, I blinked and got lost. All I want to do is copy Payfile to Pmtfile and then update records in
Payfile that have been paid(amtpaid !=’’). The update doesn’t happen and the insert-note comments at botom of post.

<?php
$link = mysqli_connect("localhost", "root", "", "prerentdb"); 
// Check connection
if($link === false){ die("ERROR: Could not connect. " . mysqli_connect_error()); } 

 $id = ' ';
     $tenant = 'tenant';
     $unit = 'unit';
     $amtdue = 'amtdue';
     $amtpaid = 'amtpaid';          
     $dueday = 'dueday';
     $late = 'late';
     $prevbal = 'prevbal'; 
     $latechg = 'latechg';
     $secdep = 'secdep';
     $damage = 'damage'; 
     $courtcost = 'courtcost';
     $nsf = 'nsf';
     $chgmoyr = 'chgmoyr';
     $hudpay = 'hudpay';
     $datepaid = 'datepaid';
     $paidsum = 'paidsum';
     $comments = 'comments';
     $phone = 'phone';
     $cell = 'cell';
    
// Attempt select query execution
$result = mysqli_query($link,"SELECT * FROM payfile");
 while($row = mysqli_fetch_array($result))  {

//
//MySqli Insert Query *** inserts strings, not values ***
 $sql = "INSERT INTO pmthist (tenant, unit, amtdue, amtpaid, dueday, late, hudpay, paidsum, 
 datepaid, prevbal, latechg, secdep, damage, courtcost, nsf, chgmoyr, comments, phone, cell) 
VALUES('$tenant', '$unit', '$amtdue', '$amtpaid', '$dueday', '$late',  '$hudpay', '$paidsum', 
'$datepaid', '$prevbal', '$latechg', '$secdep', '$damage', '$courtcost', '$nsf', '$chgmoyr',
'$comments', '$phone', '$cell')"; 
if ($link->query($sql) === TRUE) { echo "New records created"; } 
else { echo "Error: " . $sql . "<br>" . $link->error; }

// Perform a query  *** doesn't update ***
$sql = "UPDATE payfile set 
amtpaid = '', late ='', hudpay ='',  paidsum ='', datepaid ='', 
latechg = '', secdep = '', damage = '', courtcost = '', nsf = '', chgmoyr = ' ', comments =' '  
WHERE amtpaid =!''";
if ($link->query($sql) === TRUE) { echo "payfile refreshed"; } 
else { echo "Error: " . $sql . "<br>" . $link->error; }
}
?>

This is a record that was supposed to be inserted:
SELECT * FROM `payfile`
id  tenant  unit amtdue	amtpaid	
1   tenant1 apt1 530.00  530.00
------------------------------------
This is a record that was inserted:
SELECT * FROM `pmthist`
id tenant unit amtdue amtpaid
44 tenant unit 	0.00  0.00
#2

INSERT INTO SELECT syntax. No php looping required; make the database do the work.

INSERT INTO pmthist (tenant, unit, amtdue, amtpaid, dueday, late, hudpay, paidsum, datepaid, prevbal, latechg, secdep, damage, courtcost, nsf, chgmoyr, comments, phone, cell) 
SELECT tenant, unit, amtdue, amtpaid, dueday, late, hudpay, paidsum, datepaid, prevbal, latechg, secdep, damage, courtcost, nsf, chgmoyr, comments, phone, cell 
FROM payfile;`

One of these things is not like the other~
(Also, shouldnt amtpaid be a number, not a string??)

#3

this is actually the code: WHERE amtpaid =!''";

should I use :$tenant = 'tenant'; $unit = 'unit'; $amtdue = = (int)$c; $amtpaid = = (int)$c; $dueday = 'dueday'; $late = 'late'; $prevbal = = (int)$c; $latechg = = (int)$c; $secdep = (int)$c; $damage = = (int)$c; $courtcost = = (int)$c; $nsf = = (int)$c; $chgmoyr = 'chgmoyr'; $hudpay = = (int)$c; $datepaid = 'datepaid'; $paidsum = = (int)$c; $comments = 'comments'; $phone = 'phone'; $cell = 'cell';?
if so how, are the other variables coded right?