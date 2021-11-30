Updating database records not working

/* * As long as you have the correct field names as the key and * the correct values in the corresponding keys the following * procedural function should work with no problem. * */ function insertData(array $data, $pdo, $table) { try { /* Initialize an array */ $attribute_pairs = []; /* * Set up the query using prepared states with the values of the array matching * the corresponding keys in the array * and the array keys being the prepared named placeholders. */ $sql = 'INSERT INTO ' . $table . ' (' . implode(", ", array_keys($data)) . ')'; $sql .= ' VALUES ( :' . implode(', :', array_keys($data)) . ')'; /* * Prepare the Database Table: */ $stmt = $pdo->prepare($sql); /* * Grab the corresponding values in order to * insert them into the table when the script * is executed. */ foreach ($data as $key => $value) { if($key === 'id') { continue; } // Don't include the id: $attribute_pairs[] = $value; // Assign it to an array: } return $stmt->execute($attribute_pairs); // Execute and send boolean true: } catch (PDOException $e) { /* * echo "unique index" . $e->errorInfo[1] . "<br>"; * * An error has occurred if the error number is for something that * this code is designed to handle, i.e. a duplicate index, handle it * by telling the user what was wrong with the data they submitted * failure due to a specific error number that can be recovered * from by the visitor submitting a different value * * return false; * * else the error is for something else, either due to a * programming mistake or not validating input data properly, * that the visitor cannot do anything about or needs to know about * * throw $e; * * re-throw the exception and let the next higher exception * handler, php in this case, catch and handle it */ if ($e->errorInfo[1] === 1062) { return false; } throw $e; } catch (Exception $e) { echo 'Caught exception: ', $e->getMessage(), "

"; // Not for a production server: } return true; } function updateData(array $data, $pdo, $table): bool { /* Initialize an array */ $attribute_pairs = []; /* Create the prepared statement string */ foreach ($data as $key => $value) { if($key === 'id') { continue; } // Don't include the id: $attribute_pairs[] = "{$key}=:{$key}"; // Assign it to an array: } /* * The sql implodes the prepared statement array in the proper format * and updates the correct record by id. */ $sql = 'UPDATE ' . $table . ' SET '; $sql .= implode(", ", $attribute_pairs) . ' WHERE id =:id'; /* Normally in two lines, but you can daisy-chain pdo method calls */ $pdo->prepare($sql)->execute($data); return true; }

I know something like this can be done with mysqli, but using PDO is so much simpler to do something like the above. Here’s a good resource for PDO → https://phpdelusions.net/pdo

Maybe you can use an array for the updating of the one database table then just use the update function or some kind of modification to it?

Anyways make an array like so?

$data = ['tenant' => 'Name of Tenant', 'unit' => 100, 'amtdue' => 150.25 // and so on];

Of course the array keys such as tenant would have to be name the very same way as the database table’s column name is in order for something like the above to work. That way you can use not only use it to transfer the data over to the new table (or whatever you are doing) and continue to use it?