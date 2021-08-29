Updating database records not working

Hi guys, I blinked and got lost. All I want to do is copy Payfile to Pmtfile and then update records in

Payfile that have been paid(amtpaid !=’’). The update doesn’t happen and the insert-note comments at botom of post.

<?php $link = mysqli_connect("localhost", "root", "", "prerentdb"); // Check connection if($link === false){ die("ERROR: Could not connect. " . mysqli_connect_error()); } $id = ' '; $tenant = 'tenant'; $unit = 'unit'; $amtdue = 'amtdue'; $amtpaid = 'amtpaid'; $dueday = 'dueday'; $late = 'late'; $prevbal = 'prevbal'; $latechg = 'latechg'; $secdep = 'secdep'; $damage = 'damage'; $courtcost = 'courtcost'; $nsf = 'nsf'; $chgmoyr = 'chgmoyr'; $hudpay = 'hudpay'; $datepaid = 'datepaid'; $paidsum = 'paidsum'; $comments = 'comments'; $phone = 'phone'; $cell = 'cell'; // Attempt select query execution $result = mysqli_query($link,"SELECT * FROM payfile"); while($row = mysqli_fetch_array($result)) { // //MySqli Insert Query *** inserts strings, not values *** $sql = "INSERT INTO pmthist (tenant, unit, amtdue, amtpaid, dueday, late, hudpay, paidsum, datepaid, prevbal, latechg, secdep, damage, courtcost, nsf, chgmoyr, comments, phone, cell) VALUES('$tenant', '$unit', '$amtdue', '$amtpaid', '$dueday', '$late', '$hudpay', '$paidsum', '$datepaid', '$prevbal', '$latechg', '$secdep', '$damage', '$courtcost', '$nsf', '$chgmoyr', '$comments', '$phone', '$cell')"; if ($link->query($sql) === TRUE) { echo "New records created"; } else { echo "Error: " . $sql . "<br>" . $link->error; } // Perform a query *** doesn't update *** $sql = "UPDATE payfile set amtpaid = '', late ='', hudpay ='', paidsum ='', datepaid ='', latechg = '', secdep = '', damage = '', courtcost = '', nsf = '', chgmoyr = ' ', comments =' ' WHERE amtpaid =!''"; if ($link->query($sql) === TRUE) { echo "payfile refreshed"; } else { echo "Error: " . $sql . "<br>" . $link->error; } } ?> This is a record that was supposed to be inserted: SELECT * FROM `payfile` id tenant unit amtdue amtpaid 1 tenant1 apt1 530.00 530.00 ------------------------------------ This is a record that was inserted: SELECT * FROM `pmthist` id tenant unit amtdue amtpaid 44 tenant unit 0.00 0.00