Updating css class when div content is posted on the fly

OK, so my CSS, relevant HTML and JS will follow but first, here’s the explanation.

In my webpage, when the user submits a form of textarea content, an ajax insertion is fired off to put the submitted data into the Db. Then, the specific DIV is populated with the success message.

That all works but what I also need is a time-delay to remove the ‘success message’ after say 5 seconds and also, to remove it gradually/smoothly. Currently, it removes suddenly, after about 10 seconds. No smoothness. no ease-in ease-out smoothness.

Why does it seem that the visibility (duration) of the message seems to match the sum of transition-duration and transition-delay?

What way should I change it so the message disappears smoothly after 5 seconds?

The CSS:

<style> #viewing-notes-saved-message{ color: green; text-align:left; transition-property: visibility, font-size, color; transition-timing-function: ease-in-out; transition-duration: 5s; transition-delay: 5s; } </style>

The HTML

<div id='viewing-notes-saved-message'></div>

