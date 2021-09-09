Updating chart realtime from json url need help

I am guessing it is because of the line chart.series[0]... in that here chart is referring to a variable holding the entire chart. Not the property chart that you have defined in the highchart. I know, this may sound confusing. Please check out this link for an example…

Notice about half way down the page, under the topic “Define the chart variable globally” that they are defining a variable called chart at a global level. They then set this variable to the chart they defined. Once you set this variable, then you can start calling methods on it including the series[0] property.

I hope this helps.