Updating chart realtime from json url need help

I’m trying to draw a real time chart getting data from database. I was able to print the json to https://mpimold.com/test.php and trying to add point as the data updates. I tried the function below but it’s not drawing new points. Anyone can help with this problem?? and also need to print the time… the time value is something like 132356 in sql.

<!DOCTYPE HTML><html>
<head>

<script src="https://code.highcharts.com/highcharts.js"></script>
<script src="https://code.highcharts.com/modules/exporting.js"></script>
<script src="https://code.highcharts.com/modules/export-data.js"></script>
<script src="https://code.highcharts.com/modules/accessibility.js"></script>
<style>
.highcharts-figure, .highcharts-data-table table {
  min-width: 320px; 
  max-width: 800px;
  margin: 1em auto;
}

#container {
  height: 400px;
}

.highcharts-data-table table {
  font-family: Verdana, sans-serif;
  border-collapse: collapse;
  border: 1px solid #EBEBEB;
  margin: 10px auto;
  text-align: center;
  width: 100%;
  max-width: 500px;
}
.highcharts-data-table caption {
  padding: 1em 0;
  font-size: 1.2em;
  color: #555;
}
.highcharts-data-table th {
  font-weight: 600;
  padding: 0.5em;
}
.highcharts-data-table td, .highcharts-data-table th, .highcharts-data-table caption {
  padding: 0.5em;
}
.highcharts-data-table thead tr, .highcharts-data-table tr:nth-child(even) {
  background: #f8f8f8;
}
.highcharts-data-table tr:hover {
  background: #f1f7ff;
}
</style>

</head>
<body>
<?php
    //open connection to mysql db
    $connection = mysqli_connect("localhost","user","pass","dbname") or die("Error " . mysqli_error($connection));

    //fetch table rows from mysql db
    $sql = "select reading_time, sensor1 from SensorData";
    $result = mysqli_query($connection, $sql) or die("Error in Selecting " . mysqli_error($connection));

    //create an array
    $emparray = array();
    while($row =mysqli_fetch_assoc($result))
    {
        $id[] = $row['reading_time'];
        $x = end($id->feeds)->field1;
        $Sensor1[]=$row['sensor1'];
        $emparray[] = $row;
    }
   // print json_encode($emparray, JSON_NUMERIC_CHECK);

    mysqli_free_result( $result);  
    mysqli_close($connection);  
    //write to json file
    $fp = fopen('empdata.json', 'w');
    fwrite($fp, json_encode($emparray));
    fclose($fp);
    //close the db connection
    mysqli_close($connection);
    //<?php echo json_encode($id, JSON_NUMERIC_CHECK)
?>

    <h2>MPI Molds Monitoring </h2>
<div id="container"></div>


</body>
<script>
Highcharts.chart('container', {
  chart: {
    type: 'spline',
    animation: Highcharts.svg, // don't animate in old IE
    marginRight: 10,
    events: {
      load: function () {
        // set up the updating of the chart each second+
        setInterval(function() {
          $.ajax({
            type: "GET",
            url: "https://mpimold.com/test.php",
            success: function(data) {
              chart.series[0].addPoint([data.x, data.y], true);
            }
          });
        }, 500);
      }
    }
  },


  title: {
    text: 'Live random data'
  },

  tooltip: {
    headerFormat: '<b>{series.name}</b><br/>',
    pointFormat: '{point.x:%m-%d %H:%M:%S}<br/>{point.y:.2f}'
  },

  xAxis: {
max : 1000
  },

  yAxis: {
    title: {
      text: 'sensor1'
    },

  },





  series: [{
      name: 'Sensor1',
      data: [<?php echo join($Sensor1, ',') ?>]
      
    }]

});

</script>
</html>
I am guessing it is because of the line chart.series[0]... in that here chart is referring to a variable holding the entire chart. Not the property chart that you have defined in the highchart. I know, this may sound confusing. Please check out this link for an example…

Notice about half way down the page, under the topic “Define the chart variable globally” that they are defining a variable called chart at a global level. They then set this variable to the chart they defined. Once you set this variable, then you can start calling methods on it including the series[0] property.

I hope this helps. :slight_smile:

