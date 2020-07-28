Updating bootstrap button group buttons and pulling values

I’ve got 3 bootstrap button groups each with drop down menus. I need to change the value of the button when user makes a selection (this part I have working) and I need to check each of the other two buttons and pull their values.

Here is a codepen

Here is my html

<section class="select-talent border-top border-bottom pt30 pb30"> <div class="container"> <div class="row" style="margin-bottom: 40px;"> <div class="col-xs-12"> <h3 class="">FILTER TALENT</h3> </div><!-- close col --> </div><!-- close row --> <div class="row mt20"> <div class="col-sm-12 col-md-4 "> <!-- Single button --> <div class="btn-group wide dropdown"> <button type="button" class="btn btn-default btn-lg wide dropdown-toggle" data-toggle="dropdown" aria-haspopup="true" aria-expanded="false"> Experience Level <span class="caret pull-right"></span> </button> <ul class="dropdown-menu"> <li><a data-levelID="1">Level 1 and above</a></li> <li><a data-levelID="2">Level 2 and above</a></li> <li><a data-levelID="3">Level 3 and above</a></li> <li><a data-levelID="4">Level 4 and above</a></li> <li><a data-levelID="5">Level 5</a></li> </ul> </div><!-- close btn-group --> </div><!-- close col --> <div class="col-sm-12 col-md-4"> <!-- Single button --> <div class="btn-group wide dropdown"> <button type="button" class="btn btn-default btn-lg wide dropdown-toggle" data-toggle="dropdown" aria-haspopup="true" aria-expanded="false"> Salon / Location <span class="caret pull-right"></span> </button> <ul class="dropdown-menu"> <li><a data-locationID="1">Location 1</a></li> <li><a data-locationID="2">Location 2</a></li> <li><a data-locationID="3">Location 3</a></li> </ul> </div><!-- close btn-group --> </div><!-- close col --> <div class="col-sm-12 col-md-4"> <!-- Single button --> <div class="btn-group wide dropdown"> <button type="button" class="btn btn-default btn-lg wide dropdown-toggle" data-toggle="dropdown" aria-haspopup="true" aria-expanded="false"> Specialization <span class="caret pull-right"></span> </button> <ul class="dropdown-menu"> <li><a data-specialtyID="1">Specialty 1</a></li> <li><a data-specialtyID="2" >Specialty 2</a></li> <li><a data-specialtyID="3" >Specialty 3</a></li> <li><a data-specialtyID="4" >Specialty 4</a></li> </ul> </div><!-- close btn-group --> </div><!-- close col --> <div class="col-sm-12 col-md-12"> <p class="text-right mt10"><a class="green" href="#">RESET FILTERS <i class="fas fa-chevron-right"></i></a></p> </div><!-- close col --> </div><!-- close row --> </div><!-- close container --> </section>

here is my js so far…