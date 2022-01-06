Updating an Items in a list in React

Hi,
Like @rpg_digital, I’m not overly familiar with Firebase. However, it seems to me that the problem is in your
handleSubmit function.
Here, you have:
const handleSubmit = useCallback(
async (e) => {
e.preventDefault();
await addDoc(cafesCollection, { rank: rankNum, name: name, city: city });
if (edit) {
const newCafe = cafes.map((cafe) => {
if (cafe.id === editID) {
return { ...cafe, city, name, rank };
}
return cafe;
});
setCafes(newCafe);
}
setRank('');
setName('');
setCity('');
setEdit(false);
},
[name, rank, rankNum, city, edit, editID]
);
This is called whenever the form is submitted, regardless of whether you are editing an existing café, or creating a new one.
And as you can see on line 3, you are calling
addDoc, which will, well, add a new document to the store. There is no logic there to update anything.
To fix this, you need something like:
const handleSubmit = useCallback(
async (e) => {
e.preventDefault();
// Check if user is editing café or creating a new one
// If editing, update existing record
// If not editing, create new record
// Clear form/state
);
In code, that would look something like this:
const handleSubmit = useCallback(
async (e) => {
e.preventDefault();
if (edit) {
const cafeRef = doc(db, 'Cafes', editID);
await updateDoc(cafeRef, {
rank, name, city
});
} else {
await addDoc(cafesCollection, { rank: rankNum, name: name, city: city });
}
setRank('');
setName('');
setCity('');
setEdit(false);
},
[name, rank, rankNum, city, edit, editID]
);
I tried that in your CodeSandbox and it works as expected. However, as mentioned, I am not too familiar with Firebase, so this might not be the most idiomatic way to do things.
Also, as a side note, you have a couple of errors in the console (related to duplicate IDs in the store) that you will want to address.
HTH