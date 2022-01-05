Updating an Items in a list in React

Not familiar with this, but just doing a bit of testing
If I add a getDoc and console.log in under
const cafeDoc = doc(db, 'Cafes', id);
e.g.
const cafeDoc = doc(db, 'Cafes', id);
const docSnap = await getDoc(cafeDoc);
console.log("Document data:", docSnap.data());
On clicking update on for example ‘Cafe: Escaladenero2’
The logged output is
Document data:
{rank: 10, name: "Escaladenero2", id: "HKsBjP7xN09PiFmxOZD0", city: "Abuja 3"}
I then change rank to 15 and click on the update cafe button. As you say a new entry is added rather than the existing one updated.
If I click on the new addition the output for that one is
Document data:
{city: "Abuja 3", rank: 15, name: "Escaladenero2"}
The standout is the lack of ‘id’ on this wrongly added entry.
Sorry if this isn’t helpful, but it is pointing towards ‘id’ for me.