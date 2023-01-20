Update variable with "exception list"

I am blanking on something I think should be easy.
I have a variable in jquery that references an HTML element. This variable can catch many elements on a page. I want an array created in my code that basically works like so: If a class name in the array is one of the elements in the variable, I don’t want it included. So I have this setup
import var from xyz
var.each() {
//stuff
});
I wanted to see about doing some sort of filter after the import
var = var.filter
I’m not sure if this is the best way or within the
.each() to just check whether it has one of the classes. Any help is appreciated! Thanks.