Update to old Vagrant help?

I was introduced to Vagrant via Sitepoint through this article. It was a gift. At the time, I got really comfortable running a server for PHP development this way. My goal now is to pick PHP development back up. So looking at that article, I wondered if there is an updated version. I thought I found one at this location. I applied it to the instructions on that page and ran into some differences. One of the differences was I needed to add a key file. I thought this went smoothly. I was eventually able to ssh in the Vagrant box. However, I have never been able to load a page. I keep getting a “Your connection is not private” error.

I say all of that to ask, is there an updated version of the page I found years ago? Something that would guide you just like that one did?