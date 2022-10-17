Update the column Date` with the date less than two months using MySQL

Hi there,
This is my table MySQL 5.5.62 host version
For example I have extract the
uID number 45265
+-------+--------------+----------------+------------+
| uID | Next_control | Next_control_2 | Date_alert |
+-------+--------------+----------------+------------+
| 45265 | 2023-09-07 | 2023-07-07 | NULL |
| 45265 | 2022-12-16 | 2022-10-16 | NULL |
| 45265 | 2019-04-19 | 2019-02-19 | NULL |
| 45265 | 2016-09-18 | 2016-07-18 | NULL |
| 45265 | 2014-11-23 | 2014-09-23 | NULL |
| 45265 | 2009-08-11 | 2009-06-11 | NULL |
+-------+--------------+----------------+------------+
I need to update the column
Date_alert with the date less than two months compared to the column
Next_control only for most recent row for
uID 45265 (it’s any example… my table contains other codes
uID )
I have tried
UPDATE `dotable` q JOIN
(SELECT uID, MAX(Next_control) dt FROM `dotable` GROUP BY uID) t
SET q.Date_alert = DATE_SUB( t.dt, INTERVAL 2 MONTH )
WHERE q.uID = t.uID;
But the column
Date_alert it is also updated for older rows for
uID 45265
+-------+--------------+----------------+------------+
| uID | Next_control | Next_control_2 | Date_alert |
+-------+--------------+----------------+------------+
| 45265 | 2023-09-07 | 2023-07-07 | 2023-07-07 |
| 45265 | 2022-12-16 | 2022-10-16 | 2023-07-07 |
| 45265 | 2019-04-19 | 2019-02-19 | 2023-07-07 |
| 45265 | 2016-09-18 | 2016-07-18 | 2023-07-07 |
| 45265 | 2014-11-23 | 2014-09-23 | 2023-07-07 |
| 45265 | 2009-08-11 | 2009-06-11 | 2023-07-07 |
+-------+--------------+----------------+------------+
I need this output. Any help really appreciated.
+-------+--------------+----------------+------------+
| uID | Next_control | Next_control_2 | Date_alert |
+-------+--------------+----------------+------------+
| 45265 | 2023-09-07 | 2023-07-07 | 2023-07-07 |
| 45265 | 2022-12-16 | 2022-10-16 | NULL |
| 45265 | 2019-04-19 | 2019-02-19 | NULL |
| 45265 | 2016-09-18 | 2016-07-18 | NULL |
| 45265 | 2014-11-23 | 2014-09-23 | NULL |
| 45265 | 2009-08-11 | 2009-06-11 | NULL |
+-------+--------------+----------------+------------+
6 rows in set (0.17 sec)