Update the column Date` with the date less than two months using MySQL

Hi there,

This is my table MySQL 5.5.62 host version

For example I have extract the uID number 45265

+-------+--------------+----------------+------------+ | uID | Next_control | Next_control_2 | Date_alert | +-------+--------------+----------------+------------+ | 45265 | 2023-09-07 | 2023-07-07 | NULL | | 45265 | 2022-12-16 | 2022-10-16 | NULL | | 45265 | 2019-04-19 | 2019-02-19 | NULL | | 45265 | 2016-09-18 | 2016-07-18 | NULL | | 45265 | 2014-11-23 | 2014-09-23 | NULL | | 45265 | 2009-08-11 | 2009-06-11 | NULL | +-------+--------------+----------------+------------+

I need to update the column Date_alert with the date less than two months compared to the column Next_control only for most recent row for uID 45265 (it’s any example… my table contains other codes uID )

I have tried

UPDATE `dotable` q JOIN (SELECT uID, MAX(Next_control) dt FROM `dotable` GROUP BY uID) t SET q.Date_alert = DATE_SUB( t.dt, INTERVAL 2 MONTH ) WHERE q.uID = t.uID;

But the column Date_alert it is also updated for older rows for uID 45265

+-------+--------------+----------------+------------+ | uID | Next_control | Next_control_2 | Date_alert | +-------+--------------+----------------+------------+ | 45265 | 2023-09-07 | 2023-07-07 | 2023-07-07 | | 45265 | 2022-12-16 | 2022-10-16 | 2023-07-07 | | 45265 | 2019-04-19 | 2019-02-19 | 2023-07-07 | | 45265 | 2016-09-18 | 2016-07-18 | 2023-07-07 | | 45265 | 2014-11-23 | 2014-09-23 | 2023-07-07 | | 45265 | 2009-08-11 | 2009-06-11 | 2023-07-07 | +-------+--------------+----------------+------------+

I need this output. Any help really appreciated.