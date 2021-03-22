Update table with chapters, paragraphs and paragraph content using MySql version 8.0.17

Hi, I need your help…

In the table t_contents stored an a database MySql version 8.0.17 I have these rows

+-------------------------+-------+-------+-----+ | Contents | sID_c | sID_p | sID | +-------------------------+-------+-------+-----+ | Content 1 | 1 | NULL | 1 | | - Gaio Giulio Cesare | 1 | NULL | 2 | | Veni, vidi, vici. | 1 | NULL | 3 | | Carpe diem. | 1 | NULL | 4 | | Ubi maior minor cessat. | 1 | NULL | 5 | | - Quinto Orazio Flacco | 1 | NULL | 6 | | Condicio sine qua non. | 1 | NULL | 7 | | Carthago delenda est. | 1 | NULL | 8 | | Content 2 | 2 | NULL | 9 | | - Marco Porcio Catone | 2 | NULL | 10 | | Inter sidera versor. | 2 | NULL | 11 | | Content 3 | 3 | NULL | 12 | | - Marco Tullio Cicero | 3 | NULL | 13 | | Vivere est cogitare | 3 | NULL | 14 | +-------------------------+-------+-------+-----+

In the column Contents of the table t_contents :

The Content X it’s a Section The - Gaio Giulio Cesare it’s a Chapter The Veni, vidi, vici , Carpe diem. and Ubi maior minor cessat. are the paragraph of Chapter etc…

I need update the value on column sID_p according to this scheme, it’s possible?

+-------------------------+-------+-------+-----+ | Contents | sID_c | sID_p | sID | +-------------------------+-------+-------+-----+ | Content 1 | 1 | 1 | 1 | | - Gaio Giulio Cesare | 1 | 1 | 2 | | Veni, vidi, vici. | 1 | 1.1 | 3 | | Carpe diem. | 1 | 1.2 | 4 | | Ubi maior minor cessat. | 1 | 1.3 | 5 | | - Quinto Orazio Flacco | 1 | 2 | 6 | | Condicio sine qua non. | 1 | 2.1 | 7 | | Carthago delenda est. | 1 | 2.2 | 8 | | Content 2 | 2 | 2 | 9 | | - Marco Porcio Catone | 2 | 2 | 10 | | Inter sidera versor. | 2 | 2.1 | 11 | | Content 3 | 3 | 3 | 12 | | - Marco Tullio Cicero | 3 | 3 | 13 | | Vivere est cogitare | 3 | 3.1 | 14 | +-------------------------+-------+-------+-----+ 11 rows in set (0.02 sec)

The table t_contents is registered in a remote MySql database whose structure cannot be edited because I’m not administrator but user with limited permissions…

Any help would greatly appreciate… Thank you.