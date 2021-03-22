Update table with chapters, paragraphs and paragraph content using MySql version 8.0.17

Hi, I need your help…

In the table t_contents stored an a database MySql version 8.0.17 I have these rows

+-------------------------+-------+-------+-----+
| Contents                | sID_c | sID_p | sID |
+-------------------------+-------+-------+-----+
| Content 1               |     1 | NULL  |   1 |
| - Gaio Giulio Cesare    |     1 | NULL  |   2 |
| Veni, vidi, vici.       |     1 | NULL  |   3 |
| Carpe diem.             |     1 | NULL  |   4 |
| Ubi maior minor cessat. |     1 | NULL  |   5 |
| - Quinto Orazio Flacco  |     1 | NULL  |   6 |
| Condicio sine qua non.  |     1 | NULL  |   7 |
| Carthago delenda est.   |     1 | NULL  |   8 |
| Content 2               |     2 | NULL  |   9 |
| - Marco Porcio Catone   |     2 | NULL  |  10 |
| Inter sidera versor.    |     2 | NULL  |  11 |
| Content 3               |     3 | NULL  |  12 |
| - Marco Tullio Cicero   |     3 | NULL  |  13 |
| Vivere est cogitare     |     3 | NULL  |  14 |
+-------------------------+-------+-------+-----+

In the column Contents of the table t_contents :

  1. The Content X it’s a Section
  2. The - Gaio Giulio Cesare it’s a Chapter
  3. The Veni, vidi, vici , Carpe diem. and Ubi maior minor cessat. are the paragraph of Chapter
  4. etc…

I need update the value on column sID_p according to this scheme, it’s possible?

+-------------------------+-------+-------+-----+
| Contents                | sID_c | sID_p | sID |
+-------------------------+-------+-------+-----+
| Content 1               |     1 | 1     |   1 |
| - Gaio Giulio Cesare    |     1 | 1     |   2 |
| Veni, vidi, vici.       |     1 | 1.1   |   3 |
| Carpe diem.             |     1 | 1.2   |   4 |
| Ubi maior minor cessat. |     1 | 1.3   |   5 |
| - Quinto Orazio Flacco  |     1 | 2     |   6 |
| Condicio sine qua non.  |     1 | 2.1   |   7 |
| Carthago delenda est.   |     1 | 2.2   |   8 |
| Content 2               |     2 | 2     |   9 |
| - Marco Porcio Catone   |     2 | 2     |  10 |
| Inter sidera versor.    |     2 | 2.1   |  11 |
| Content 3               |     3 | 3     |  12 |
| - Marco Tullio Cicero   |     3 | 3     |  13 |
| Vivere est cogitare     |     3 | 3.1   |  14 |
+-------------------------+-------+-------+-----+
11 rows in set (0.02 sec)

The table t_contents is registered in a remote MySql database whose structure cannot be edited because I’m not administrator but user with limited permissions…

I’m not the database designer in this case… I’m sorry… I have this and I have to work on this…

Please don’t blame me for this… better not answer me… :slight_smile:

Any help would greatly appreciate… Thank you.

-- ----------------------------
-- Table structure for t_contents
-- ----------------------------
DROP TABLE IF EXISTS `t_contents`;
CREATE TABLE `t_contents`  (
  `Contents` varchar(255) DEFAULT NULL,
  `sID_c` int(11) NULL DEFAULT NULL,
  `sID_p` varchar(255) DEFAULT NULL,
  `sID` int(11) NOT NULL AUTO_INCREMENT,
  PRIMARY KEY (`sID`) USING BTREE
) ENGINE = InnoDB;

-- ----------------------------
-- Records of t_contents
-- ----------------------------
INSERT INTO `t_contents` VALUES ('Content 1', 1, NULL, 1);
INSERT INTO `t_contents` VALUES ('- Gaio Giulio Cesare', 1, NULL, 2);
INSERT INTO `t_contents` VALUES ('Veni, vidi, vici.', 1, NULL, 3);
INSERT INTO `t_contents` VALUES ('Carpe diem.', 1, NULL, 4);
INSERT INTO `t_contents` VALUES ('Ubi maior minor cessat.', 1, NULL, 5);
INSERT INTO `t_contents` VALUES ('- Quinto Orazio Flacco', 1, NULL, 6);
INSERT INTO `t_contents` VALUES ('Condicio sine qua non.', 1, NULL, 7);
INSERT INTO `t_contents` VALUES ('Carthago delenda est.', 1, NULL, 8);
INSERT INTO `t_contents` VALUES ('Content 2', 2, NULL, 9);
INSERT INTO `t_contents` VALUES ('- Marco Porcio Catone', 2, NULL, 10);
INSERT INTO `t_contents` VALUES ('Inter sidera versor.', 2, NULL, 11);
INSERT INTO `t_contents` VALUES ('Content 3', 3, NULL, 12);
INSERT INTO `t_contents` VALUES ('- Marco Tullio Cicero', 3, NULL, 13);
INSERT INTO `t_contents` VALUES ('Vivere est cogitare', 3, NULL, 14);
i’ve been playing with this for over an hour, and i think there’s a problem

why is row 10 - Marco Porcio Catone chapter 2 in Content 2 ? why is there no chapter 1?

so that row 11 Inter sidera versor would be paragraph 1.1 in chapter 1

Thanks for your help.

I have to solve a problem and I have thought of this solution, but I am willing to follow the instructions of the database experts…

The row 10 is the first chapter of section Content 2, maybe it was better to write

+-------------------------+-------+-------+-----+
| Contents                | sID_c | sID_p | sID |
+-------------------------+-------+-------+-----+
| Content 1               |     1 | 1     |   1 |
| - Gaio Giulio Cesare    |     1 | 1.0   |   2 |
| Veni, vidi, vici.       |     1 | 1.1   |   3 |
| Carpe diem.             |     1 | 1.2   |   4 |
| Ubi maior minor cessat. |     1 | 1.3   |   5 |
| - Quinto Orazio Flacco  |     1 | 2.0   |   6 |
| Condicio sine qua non.  |     1 | 2.1   |   7 |
| Carthago delenda est.   |     1 | 2.2   |   8 |
| Content 2               |     2 | 2     |   9 |
| - Marco Porcio Catone   |     2 | 2.0   |  10 |
| Inter sidera versor.    |     2 | 2.1   |  11 |
| Content 3               |     3 | 3     |  12 |
| - Marco Tullio Cicero   |     3 | 3.0   |  13 |
| Vivere est cogitare     |     3 | 3.1   |  14 |
+-------------------------+-------+-------+-----+

I want to dynamically generate in existent Section ( content field ) a new Chapter using

INSERT INTO `t_contents` ( Contents, sID_c, sID_p, sID )
VALUES
    (
        "- New chapter on existent Section",
        tsID_contents,
        NULL,
        NULL 
    );

and after add new paragraph on this new chapter

INSERT INTO `t_contents` ( Contents, sID_c, sID_p, sID )
VALUES
    (
        "New paragraph on the new chapter",
        tsID_contents,
        NULL,
        NULL 
    );

for this return I have added - New chapter on existent Section and New paragraph on the - New chapter on existent Section

mysql> SELECT * FROM `world_test`.`t_contents` WHERE `sID_c`= 1;
+-----------------------------------+-------+-------+-----+
| Contents                          | sID_c | sID_p | sID |
+-----------------------------------+-------+-------+-----+
| Content 1                         |     1 | NULL  |   1 |
| - Gaio Giulio Cesare              |     1 | NULL  |   2 |
| Veni, vidi, vici.                 |     1 | NULL  |   3 |
| Carpe diem.                       |     1 | NULL  |   4 |
| Ubi maior minor cessat.           |     1 | NULL  |   5 |
| - Quinto Orazio Flacco            |     1 | NULL  |   6 |
| Condicio sine qua non.            |     1 | NULL  |   7 |
| Carthago delenda est.             |     1 | NULL  |   8 |
| - New chapter on existent Section |     1 | NULL  |  15 |
| New paragraph on the new chapter  |     1 | NULL  |  16 |
+-----------------------------------+-------+-------+-----+
10 rows in set (0.03 sec)

the problem is when I try to add a new paragraph to an already existing section, because the new paragraph is not created in the selected chapter but in the last chapter inserted in the database table

for example I add new paragraph on the existent chapter - Gaio Giulio Cesare for this return (row new is the number 17)

+-----------------------------------+-------+-------+-----+
| Contents                          | sID_c | sID_p | sID |
+-----------------------------------+-------+-------+-----+
| Content 1                         |     1 | NULL  |   1 |
| - Gaio Giulio Cesare              |     1 | NULL  |   2 |
| Veni, vidi, vici.                 |     1 | NULL  |   3 |
| Carpe diem.                       |     1 | NULL  |   4 |
| Ubi maior minor cessat.           |     1 | NULL  |   5 |
| New paragraph on the chapter      |     1 | NULL  |  17 |
| - Quinto Orazio Flacco            |     1 | NULL  |   6 |
| Condicio sine qua non.            |     1 | NULL  |   7 |
| Carthago delenda est.             |     1 | NULL  |   8 |
| - New chapter on existent Section |     1 | NULL  |  15 |
| New paragraph on the new chapter  |     1 | NULL  |  16 |
+-----------------------------------+-------+-------+-----+

Instead I have in return

+-----------------------------------+-------+-------+-----+
| Contents                          | sID_c | sID_p | sID |
+-----------------------------------+-------+-------+-----+
| Content 1                         |     1 | NULL  |   1 |
| - Gaio Giulio Cesare              |     1 | NULL  |   2 |
| Veni, vidi, vici.                 |     1 | NULL  |   3 |
| Carpe diem.                       |     1 | NULL  |   4 |
| Ubi maior minor cessat.           |     1 | NULL  |   5 |
| - Quinto Orazio Flacco            |     1 | NULL  |   6 |
| Condicio sine qua non.            |     1 | NULL  |   7 |
| Carthago delenda est.             |     1 | NULL  |   8 |
| - New chapter on existent Section |     1 | NULL  |  15 |
| New paragraph on the new chapter  |     1 | NULL  |  16 |
| New paragraph on the chapter      |     1 | NULL  |  17 |
+-----------------------------------+-------+-------+-----+

The New paragraph on the chapter it’s not stored in the selected chapter ( - Gaius Julius Caesar ) but in the chapter - New chapter on existent Section

How to do resolve this?

either do not use auto_increment for sID and assign the values in the order you want to see them

or (which is probably easier) assign the values of sID_p yourself, when you add content

Thanks, could you give me an example please?