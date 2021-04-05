Update plugin to account for hidden focus items

Can you not test the element to see if it is hidden? element.style.visibility === 'hidden' is what is coming to mind. If it is not hidden, set focus. Otherwise move to the last element that is visible and set focus there.

Maybe I am not understanding. I am assuming here that in your example since the last element is hidden, it is not setting the “Info For…” element as the focusable element. If this is the scenario, again check if the last item is hidden, since it is, you would go to the previous element, check if it is hidden and since it is not, set that to be the item focused. If the last item is visible, then you would set the focus on that.

Either way, I think you just need to check if the element is hidden or not and know whether or not to focus it or some element before it.