Update Modal Updates Incorrect Record - Laravel

Evening All, after battling with Ajax for a few days i’ve submitted to flash notifications instead & only using ajax to populate a modal with the record data. However i have 2 issues that i’m struggling to resolve.

Issue #1: When i go to update a record, it only updates the last record in the table. When i hover over the edit button i can see that i’m opening record #24, i click, the modal opens, populates the data via Ajax and when i make any amendments it updates another record with the info i’ve amended.

Issue #2. When i try to update the record, i’ve tried to set my validation & logic to say if there is an existing file, don’t update the file but change the other fields however if there is a file, update all fields including the file name.

Please could one of you kind folk advise on how i can fix this…

Controller softwareAction.update

public function update(Request $request, $id) { $image_name = $request->hidden_image; $image = $request->file('sw_link'); if($image != '') { $request->validate([ 'sw_os' => 'required', 'sw_manual' => 'required', 'sw_type' => 'required', 'status' => 'required', 'sw_link' => 'file|max:9048' ]); $image_name = 'Modified' . '.' . $image->getClientOriginalName(); $image->move(public_path('admin/software'), $image_name); } else { $request->validate([ 'sw_link' => '', 'sw_os' => 'required', 'sw_manual' => 'required', 'status' => 'required', 'sw_type' => 'required' ]); } $form_data = array( 'sw_os' => $request->sw_os, 'sw_manual' => $request->sw_manual, 'sw_type' => $request->sw_type, 'status' => $request->status, 'sw_link' => $image_name ); TuningSoftware::whereId($id)->update($form_data); return redirect('dealersw')->with('info', 'Software Updated Successfully.'); }

Table & buttons in view:

<div id="displayed" class="tab-pane active"> <table class="table table-dark table-no-more table-bordered table-striped mb-0 text-center table-sm"> <thead> <tr> <th scope="col">Type</th> <th scope="col">Link</th> <th scope="col">Manual</th> <th scope="col">OS</th> <th scope="col">Status</th> <th scope="col">Action</th> </tr> </thead> <tbody id="users-crud"> @foreach($softwareD as $software) <td data-title="Type">{{ $software->sw_type }}</td> <td data-title="Link"><a download href="{{ URL::to('/') }}/admin/software/{{ $software->sw_link }}">Download</a></td> <td data-title="Manual">{{ $software->sw_manual }}</td> <td data-title="OS">{{ $software->sw_os }}</td> <td data-title="Status">{{ $software->status }}</td> <td> <a href="javascript:void(0){{ $software->id }}" id="edit" data-toggle="modal" data-target="#modal-two" data-id="{{ $software->id }}" class="btn btn-sm btn-outline-info"><i class="far fa-edit"></i></a> <a href="javascript:void(0){{ $software->id }}" id="delete" data-toggle="modal" data-target="#modal-three" data-id="{{ $software->id }}" class="btn btn-sm btn-outline-danger"><i class="fas fa-trash-alt"></i></a> </td> </tr> @endforeach </tbody> </table> </div><!-- end displayed pane -->

Edit Modal:

<!-- EDIT SOFTWARE MODAL --> <div class="modal fade" id="edit-modal" tabindex="-1" role="dialog" aria-labelledby="edit-modal-label" aria-hidden="true" style="display: none;> <div class="modal-dialog" role="document"> <div class="modal-dialog"> <div class="modal-content"> <div class="modal-header"> <h4 class="modal-title">Update Software</h4> </div> <div class="modal-body"> <form method="post" action="{{ route('softwareAction.update', $software->id) }}" enctype="multipart/form-data"> @csrf @method('PATCH') <div class="form-group"> <input type="hidden" name="id" id="sw_id"> <div class="row"> <div class="col-sm-6"> <label>Operating System</label> <select type="text" class="form-control" name="sw_os" id="sw_os"> <option hidden>Select</option> <option>Mac</option> <option>Windows</option> </select> </div><!-- end col --> <div class="col-sm-6"> <label>Type</label> <select type="text" class="form-control" name="sw_type" id="sw_type"> <option hidden>Select</option> <option>Master</option> <option>Slave</option> </select> </div><!-- end col --> </div><!-- end row --> <div class="padb-20"></div> <div class="row"> <div class="col-sm-12"> <label>Manual</label> <input type="text" class="form-control" name="sw_manual" id="sw_manual"> </div><!-- end col --> </div><!-- end row --> <input type="hidden" name="hidden-image" id="sw_link"> <div class="padb-20"></div> <div class="row"> <div class="col-sm-12"> <label>Upload File <br></label><br> <input type="file" name="sw_link"> </div> </div><!-- end row --> <div class="padb-20"></div> <div class="row"> <div class="col-sm-12"> <label>Status</label> <select type="text" class="form-control" name="status" id="status""> <option hidden>Select</option> <option value="Displayed">Displayed</option> <option value="Not-Displayed">Not-Displayed</option> </select> </div><!-- end col --> </div><!-- end row --> </div><!-- end form-group --> </div><!-- end modal body --> <div class="modal-footer"> <button type="submit" class="btn btn-primary" value="Update"> Save changes </button> </div> </form> </div> </div> </div>

Ajax to populate the modal based on ID.

<script> /* When click edit user */ $('body').on('click', '#edit', function () { var softwareEnq_id = $(this).data('id'); $.get('softwareEnq/' + softwareEnq_id +'/edit', function (data) { $('#modal-two').html("Edit Software Details"); // $('#btn-save').val("edit-user"); $('#edit-modal').modal('show'); $('#sw_id').val(data.id); $('#sw_os').val(data.sw_os); $('#sw_type').val(data.sw_type); $('#sw_manual').val(data.sw_manual); $('#sw_link').val(data.sw_link); $('#status').val(data.status); // console.log(data); }) }); </script>

The thing is when i open my modal, i can see that its the correct data for that ID however i’m confused about why its passing another ID on the POST request. Also for reference, my route is a Resource::

Thank you in advance you lovely people.