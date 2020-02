ahmedchouihi: ahmedchouihi: I want to change value of column4 based on the value given in the query of column2

One way to do this is to use CTE selecting data and use it in a later update. (pseudocode):

WITH data AS (select t1.column2, t2.column4 from Table2 t2 join Table1 t1 on t2.column3 = t1.column1 and column2 = '551996-0') UPDATE table SET col4=data.col2 where ID=X

It can be done in other ways as well, but AFAIK you cannot UPDATE using JOIN