Update join table using MySQL 8.0.17

hi all,

On MySQL database I have two tables

tmp1

mysql> SELECT * FROM `tmp1`; +-----+---------------------+-----------+----------------+--------+ | sID | sDate_sHour | sName | sStatus | sValue | +-----+---------------------+-----------+----------------+--------+ | 1 | 2019-04-27 14:00:52 | user76681 | not registered | NULL | | 2 | 2019-05-08 09:39:19 | user76681 | not registered | NULL | +-----+---------------------+-----------+----------------+--------+ 2 rows in set

And tmp2

mysql> SELECT * FROM `tmp2`; +-----+---------------------+-----------+------------+ | sID | sDate_sHour | sName | sStatus | +-----+---------------------+-----------+------------+ | 1 | 2019-05-08 09:36:14 | user76681 | registered | +-----+---------------------+-----------+------------+ 1 row in set

When I’ve on tmp2 for the same sName the sDate_sHour higher than the sDate_sHour of tmp1 I need update the column sValue with N value

return tmp1 after update

mysql> SELECT * FROM `tmp1`; +-----+---------------------+-----------+----------------+--------+ | sID | sDate_sHour | sName | sStatus | sValue | +-----+---------------------+-----------+----------------+--------+ | 1 | 2019-04-27 14:00:52 | user76681 | not registered | N | | 2 | 2019-05-08 09:39:19 | user76681 | not registered | NULL | +-----+---------------------+-----------+----------------+--------+ 2 rows in set

because the date 2019-05-08 09:36:14 from tmp2 is higher of 2019-04-27 14:00:52 from tmp1

and the date 2019-05-08 09:36:14 from tmp2 is less of 2019-05-08 09:39:19 from tmp1

I’ve tried using MySQL 8.0.17 this query without success

mysql> UPDATE `tmp1` ttt JOIN ( SELECT jjj.sName AS jjjsName FROM `tmp1` jjj JOIN `tmp2` kkk ON jjj.sName = kkk.sName AND kkk.sDate_sHour > jjj.sDate_sHour WHERE jjj.sStatus IN ('not registered') ORDER BY kkk.sDate_sHour DESC ) AS hhh SET ttt.sValue = 'N' WHERE ttt.sName = hhh.jjjsName; Query OK, 2 rows affected

this return is wrong

mysql> SELECT * FROM tmp1; +-----+---------------------+-----------+----------------+--------+ | sID | sDate_sHour | sName | sStatus | sValue | +-----+---------------------+-----------+----------------+--------+ | 1 | 2019-04-27 14:00:52 | user76681 | not registered | N | | 2 | 2019-05-08 09:39:19 | user76681 | not registered | N | +-----+---------------------+-----------+----------------+--------+ 2 rows in set

I have no idea what the problem is.

Please can you help me?

Structure tables tmp1 and tmp2 below