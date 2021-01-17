Update inner join only if not null

m_hutley: m_hutley: files.file_status = CASE WHEN user_join.file_id IS NULL THEN files.file_status ELSE 1 END

Hi @m_hutley thanks for your reply, if I try what you sugested then I get the following error:

Error Code: 1175. You are using safe update mode and you tried to update a table without a WHERE that uses a KEY column. To disable safe mode, toggle the option in Preferences -> SQL Editor and reconnect

I can make it work with two queries a select query first (to check if user_join.user_id is null or not) and then an update query.

The reason why the user_join.file_id is null is because I use the user_join table to connet a many to many relation between the comunications and the files tables and because the comunication can have a file attached or not