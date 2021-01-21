Update inner join only if not null

UPDATE comunications,
files
you lost me right here
why would you not write this using explicit JOIN syntax?
UPDATE comunications,
files
you lost me right here
why would you not write this using explicit JOIN syntax?
the best practice way to do this is to let the communication have a row in the many-to-many table or not
Hi the problem is what happen if the communication is shared with many users? Then I’ll have multiple duplicated rows in the communication table.
because if a communication doesn’t have a file, there wouldn’t be a row for that communication/file combo in the many-to-many table
and you’d be using an outer join
Hi yes I understand but I need to share the same communication with more than one user.
the relationship between communications and users should not be entangled with the relationship between communications and files
can you change your design? honestly, your SQL will get a lot simpler
Hi could you give me an example on ho structure the database in a better way please?
I could change it. It is extra work but well spent if makes life easier
CREATE TABLE communication_users
( post_id INTEGER NOT NULL
, user_id INTEGER NOT NULL
, PRIMARY KEY ( post_id, user_id )
);
CREATE TABLE communication_files
( post_id INTEGER NOT NULL
, file_id INTEGER NOT NULL
, PRIMARY KEY ( post_id, file_id )
);
note that all columns are NOT NULL – you don’t need any rows to show information that isn’t there
not sure what buildings have to do with this, but…
Hi @r937 thanks for your answer I understand now, so basically I should create two join tables. Just a quick thought if the post_id is primary key doesn’t mean it can’t accept duplicates? What happen in a situation where the same post (same ID) is shared with two users?
that is what it would mean, yes
but post_id is not the PK – it’s in a composite PK along with another column
so it’s the combination of values that’s unique
that means you cannot have the same file with the same post more than once
Oh great I didn’t know about composite PK. Many thanks for your help
Hi @r937 sorry to trouble you again, I forgot to ask another question. When I create a new communication I can share the communication with one or many users but also with a group of users for example if I have some users with client role and some users with seller role and I want to share the communication with all the sellers and just one or more clients, how can I manage this situation? You can see in the image I’ve posted some user_id are NULL Do I need a third join table? Many thanks
depends entirely on whether you have an actual database structure for user groups
in which case your communications-to-users many-to-many table would link communications to user structure
google supertables and subtables for more information
for simplicity, i would consider just linking communications to individual users, and generating the users list at the time of communication – that way, when the user structure changes (and it will), you have an accurate picture of who got the communication, not who’s in the structure now
Hi @r937 so far I’ve got a table with all the roles and then a user_role table wich is a join table with the columns (user_id and role_id).
This is possible, but what appen if I register a new user with seller role then he will not be able to see the comunications that I’ve shared with all the sellers.
what would you like to happen?
I would like if I create a new user with seller role then he will be able to see all communications already shared with other sellers and also all comunications shared for him (obiously these will not be in the database yet) I’ve come up with the following schema but not sure if it will work, (sorry it is a hand sketch)
neat
let me know when you get it implemented
Pefect, I’m going to implement it then thanks fro your help
Hi, i’ve implemented the changes and tried the following update query:
UPDATE communications,
communication_files
LEFT JOIN communications as c
ON c.post_id = communication_files.post_id
LEFT JOIN files
ON files.file_id = communication_files.file_id
SET files.file_status = 2,
communications.post_status = 2
WHERE communications.post_id = 1
Now, the problem is that it changes file status also for files that are not attached to post_id 1 I’m clearly messing up with the join
you have communications in there twice, fix that first