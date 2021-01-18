Update inner join only if not null

Databases
#1

Hi,
I’ve got the following update query:


UPDATE comunications,
                       files
            INNER JOIN user_join
                    ON user_join.file_id = files.file_id
                   SET files.file_status = 1,
                       comunications.post_status = 1
                 WHERE comunications.post_id = 18
                   AND user_join.post_id = comunications.post_id

This is my join table:

Schermata 2021-01-17 alle 07.58.11

The query works fine to update the file in the files table if file_id is not null, but not when file_id is null so, how can adapt this query to update the value in the files table only if file_id is not null? This is what I’ve tried so far:


UPDATE comunications,
                       files
            INNER JOIN user_join
                    ON user_join.file_id = files.file_id
                    
		
                       SET     files.file_status = IF(user_join.file_id IS NOT NULL, 1, files.file_status),
							   comunications.post_status = 1
			
                 WHERE comunications.post_id = 18
                   AND user_join.post_id = comunications.post_id
#2

Back of my head’s saying files.file_status = CASE WHEN user_join.file_id IS NULL THEN files.file_status ELSE 1 END
It’s also 5 am. The back of my head is also questioning why an inner join would have NULL in an ID field.

#3

Hi @m_hutley thanks for your reply, if I try what you sugested then I get the following error:

Error Code: 1175. You are using safe update mode and you tried to update a table without a WHERE that uses a KEY column. To disable safe mode, toggle the option in Preferences -> SQL Editor and reconnect

I can make it work with two queries a select query first (to check if user_join.user_id is null or not) and then an update query.

The reason why the user_join.file_id is null is because I use the user_join table to connet a many to many relation between the comunications and the files tables and because the comunication can have a file attached or not

#4 
UPDATE comunications,
                       files

you lost me right here

why would you not write this using explicit JOIN syntax?

#5

the best practice way to do this is to let the communication have a row in the many-to-many table or not

#6

Hi the problem is what happen if the communication is shared with many users? Then I’ll have multiple duplicated rows in the communication table.

#7

because if a communication doesn’t have a file, there wouldn’t be a row for that communication/file combo in the many-to-many table

and you’d be using an outer join

#8

Hi yes I understand but I need to share the same communication with more than one user.

#9

the relationship between communications and users should not be entangled with the relationship between communications and files

can you change your design? honestly, your SQL will get a lot simpler

#10

Hi could you give me an example on ho structure the database in a better way please?

I could change it. It is extra work but well spent if makes life easier :slight_smile:

#11 
CREATE TABLE communication_users 
( post_id INTEGER NOT NULL
, user_id INTEGER NOT NULL 
, PRIMARY KEY ( post_id, user_id )
);
CREATE TABLE communication_files 
( post_id INTEGER NOT NULL
, file_id INTEGER NOT NULL 
, PRIMARY KEY ( post_id, file_id )
);

note that all columns are NOT NULL – you don’t need any rows to show information that isn’t there

not sure what buildings have to do with this, but…

#12

Hi @r937 thanks for your answer I understand now, so basically I should create two join tables. Just a quick thought if the post_id is primary key doesn’t mean it can’t accept duplicates? What happen in a situation where the same post (same ID) is shared with two users?

#13

that is what it would mean, yes

but post_id is not the PK – it’s in a composite PK along with another column

so it’s the combination of values that’s unique

that means you cannot have the same file with the same post more than once

#14

Oh great I didn’t know about composite PK. Many thanks for your help :slight_smile: