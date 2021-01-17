Update inner join only if not null

Hi,

I’ve got the following update query:

UPDATE comunications, files INNER JOIN user_join ON user_join.file_id = files.file_id SET files.file_status = 1, comunications.post_status = 1 WHERE comunications.post_id = 18 AND user_join.post_id = comunications.post_id

This is my join table:

The query works fine to update the file in the files table if file_id is not null, but not when file_id is null so, how can adapt this query to update the value in the files table only if file_id is not null? This is what I’ve tried so far: