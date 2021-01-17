Update inner join only if not null

Hi,
I’ve got the following update query:


UPDATE comunications,
                       files
            INNER JOIN user_join
                    ON user_join.file_id = files.file_id
                   SET files.file_status = 1,
                       comunications.post_status = 1
                 WHERE comunications.post_id = 18
                   AND user_join.post_id = comunications.post_id

This is my join table:

The query works fine to update the file in the files table if file_id is not null, but not when file_id is null so, how can adapt this query to update the value in the files table only if file_id is not null? This is what I’ve tried so far:


UPDATE comunications,
                       files
            INNER JOIN user_join
                    ON user_join.file_id = files.file_id
                    
		
                       SET     files.file_status = IF(user_join.file_id IS NOT NULL, 1, files.file_status),
							   comunications.post_status = 1
			
                 WHERE comunications.post_id = 18
                   AND user_join.post_id = comunications.post_id