Hi,

I was supposed to edit the CSS of an already deployed reactjs app. It’s on AWS EC2 and I’m not familiar with deploying.

The react developer is hard to get across to and after making my changes, i served the build (according to the first instruction he gave). It looks perfect on port 5000 but the website is listening on another port.

How do I get the application to update to show the edits that I have made?