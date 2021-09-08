Update a List item class (shopping basket)

Hello guys

I am just playing around with the List generic class and stuck with updating the hard coded list items. Here is my class and code

I want to update the dynamically chosen item in the console prompt with the quanity entered

Products.Products item = Prods.Find(c => c.Name == x);

But the linq function returns null at runtime

List<Products.Products> Prods = new List<Products.Products>();

Products.Products Prod = new Products.Products();

Prod.Name = “Cakes”;

Prod.price = 0.50;

Prods.Add(Prod);

Prod.Name = "Bread"; Prod.price = 1.50; Prods.Add(Prod); Prod.Name = "Loaf"; Prod.price = 2.50; Prods.Add(Prod); Console.WriteLine("What item do you want ? "); var x = Console.ReadLine(); Console.WriteLine("Please enter the quantity"); var q = Console.ReadLine();

Products.Products item = Prods.Find(c => c.Name == x);

Prod.Name = x;

Prod.price = 0.50;

Prod.quantity = int.Parse(q);

Prods.Add(Prod);

Console.WriteLine("You have entered {0} as your chosen product and {1} price and {2} quanity", x, Prod.total , q); }

public class Products

{

public string Name { get; set; }

public double price { get; set; }