Update a form using jQuery/AJAX

Hi.

Let me summarise my workflow as follows:

User requests a modal

User selects from a drop-down menu in this modal

JavaScript submits an AJAX request (onchange)

Server returns a JSON Response (using Django)

JavaScript updates input fields on the page from that response

The last point causes trouble. I get the server response, but the value of the form does not change.

Here you can see the Ajax-Request:

$.ajax({ type: "POST", url: "/en/asset/get_param_suggestion/", data: JSON.stringify(server_data), contentType: "application/json", dataType: 'json', success: function(response) { alert("Got response from server ...", response); alert(response['form_html']); $('#act_ids_form_div').html(response); } });

This is the orginal HTML form.

asset_create_form.html (section)

<div class="form-group{% if field.errors %} invalid{% endif %}"> {{ field|as_crispy_field }} {% if form.asset_type_name == "myPredefinedSource" %} <!-- div to update the part of the form that must be updated --> <div id="act_ids_form_div">{% include "asset/asset_create_form_param_suggestion.html" %}</div> {% endif %} </div>

And this is the part of the form that should be updated.

asset_create_form_param_suggestion.html

{% load crispy_forms_tags %} <!-- put here everything that must be updated on the change of your drop down list --> <div class="row-fluid">{{ form_suggestion.non_field_errors }}</div> {% for field in form_suggestion %} <div class="form-group{% if field.errors %} invalid{% endif %}"> {{ field|as_crispy_field }} </div> {% endfor %}

in Python (Django):

@login_required @require_http_methods(["POST", "GET"]) def get_inputparameter_suggestion(request): # response_dic={} body_unicode = request.body.decode('utf-8') body = json.loads(body_unicode) print(body) form_suggestion = SuggestionForm(initial={"capex": 600000}) form_html = get_template("asset/asset_create_form_param_suggestion.html") return JsonResponse( {"success": True, "form_html": form_html.render({"form_suggestion": form_suggestion})}, status=200 )

Thank You!