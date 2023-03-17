Update a form using jQuery/AJAX

Hi.
Let me summarise my workflow as follows:
- User requests a modal
- User selects from a drop-down menu in this modal
- JavaScript submits an AJAX request (onchange)
- Server returns a JSON Response (using Django)
- JavaScript updates input fields on the page from that response
The last point causes trouble. I get the server response, but the value of the form does not change.
Here you can see the Ajax-Request:
$.ajax({
type: "POST",
url: "/en/asset/get_param_suggestion/",
data: JSON.stringify(server_data),
contentType: "application/json",
dataType: 'json',
success: function(response) {
alert("Got response from server ...", response);
alert(response['form_html']);
$('#act_ids_form_div').html(response);
}
});
This is the orginal HTML form.
asset_create_form.html (section)
<div class="form-group{% if field.errors %} invalid{% endif %}">
{{ field|as_crispy_field }}
{% if form.asset_type_name == "myPredefinedSource" %}
<!-- div to update the part of the form that must be updated -->
<div id="act_ids_form_div">{% include "asset/asset_create_form_param_suggestion.html" %}</div>
{% endif %}
</div>
And this is the part of the form that should be updated.
asset_create_form_param_suggestion.html
{% load crispy_forms_tags %}
<!-- put here everything that must be updated on the change of your drop down list -->
<div class="row-fluid">{{ form_suggestion.non_field_errors }}</div>
{% for field in form_suggestion %}
<div class="form-group{% if field.errors %} invalid{% endif %}">
{{ field|as_crispy_field }}
</div>
{% endfor %}
in Python (Django):
@login_required
@require_http_methods(["POST", "GET"])
def get_inputparameter_suggestion(request):
# response_dic={}
body_unicode = request.body.decode('utf-8')
body = json.loads(body_unicode)
print(body)
form_suggestion = SuggestionForm(initial={"capex": 600000})
form_html = get_template("asset/asset_create_form_param_suggestion.html")
return JsonResponse(
{"success": True, "form_html": form_html.render({"form_suggestion": form_suggestion})},
status=200
)
Thank You!