Unwanted moving on hover

My problem is that when I hover my mouse on one of the menu items, all of them move. How can I avoid this?
a{
padding-left: 50px;
padding-top: 10px;
padding-bottom: 10px; /* look here */
padding-right: 50px;
}
a:hover{
padding-left: 50px;
padding-top: 10px;
padding-bottom: 15px; /* now look here */
padding-right: 50px;
}
Just remove those from the a:hover and it’ll be fine…
… or just remove them all from the hover
a:hover{
color: aliceblue;
background-color:rgb(36, 36, 36);
}
That’s what I meant but was clear as mud…