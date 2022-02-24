Untraceable Web Visits Query

Ok well I just tried a page on your site that matomo is not on and one that has it and timed them both through dev tools, looking at loading and noticed that matomo is really slowing down your pages. You might want to try another solution.

Just load your about-this-website.html page which doesn’t have the script on it. Pretty fast load. Load another page and you will see through dev tools that matomo is over half your page time. So something in that script is really slowing things down. I have never heard of that script for analytics either but any analytics script should be optimized for sub 200-300 milliseconds with ones like Google Analytics being far less than that.