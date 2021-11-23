Untraceable Web Visits Query

First of all, are you sure these analytics codes are being put into pages that visitors see? Sometimes if you put the code in where it only shows when you are logged in as an admin or the user is some user level that is not the normal anonymous visitor, then the code can be working but just won’t be put into the page and thus won’t track the user.

Can you tell us the website?

Any time I have seen what you described, where it tracks you but no one else, that is usually the case… the code is put in on pages for where it only is presented to the user if the user is logged in or an admin. Your PHP script on the other hand may then be setup to run as every user.

If you open an incognito/private browser window and visit your site, does it see you on the analytics?