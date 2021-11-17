Untraceable Web Visits Query

I hope I’m in the correct forum for this question.

One of my websites receives approximately 50 ‘visits’ per day. When I disovered this I wanted to know more so I installed tracking code beginning with Clicky. To my shock, all that this software did was track my own visits - even though that was supposededly not supposed to happen.

Background
I have added PHP text-generating script to certain test webpages and this is how I discovered the ‘visits’ to this website. (The PHP script was added to learn how to send texts for an Arduiono project I am currently working on.) That said, these texts let me know when these webpages are ‘visited’ and the ‘visit’ number never matches what the tracking reveals. These texts go on 24/7. Between 23:25 and 19:53 today, I have have received 54 ‘visits’. My time is GMT -07:00.

When Clicky revealed no traffic and moved on to Google Analytics and then on to Matomo, all with the same results. Matomo script is currently still on these webpages. Someone in the Matomo forum is trying to help me which is why I am still using this tracking code.

Question: How can I figure out what is causing these ‘visits’?

I would refer to these visits as pings, but that may not be correct. I’m beginning to think that something nefarious is at play here. I hope someone in this forum has some idea what is causing this.

Thank you.

First of all, are you sure these analytics codes are being put into pages that visitors see? Sometimes if you put the code in where it only shows when you are logged in as an admin or the user is some user level that is not the normal anonymous visitor, then the code can be working but just won’t be put into the page and thus won’t track the user.

Can you tell us the website?

Any time I have seen what you described, where it tracks you but no one else, that is usually the case… the code is put in on pages for where it only is presented to the user if the user is logged in or an admin. Your PHP script on the other hand may then be setup to run as every user.

If you open an incognito/private browser window and visit your site, does it see you on the analytics?