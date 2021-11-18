Untraceable Web Visits Query

I hope I’m in the correct forum for this question.

One of my websites receives approximately 50 ‘visits’ per day. When I disovered this I wanted to know more so I installed tracking code beginning with Clicky. To my shock, all that this software did was track my own visits - even though that was supposededly not supposed to happen.

Background

I have added PHP text-generating script to certain test webpages and this is how I discovered the ‘visits’ to this website. (The PHP script was added to learn how to send texts for an Arduiono project I am currently working on.) That said, these texts let me know when these webpages are ‘visited’ and the ‘visit’ number never matches what the tracking reveals. These texts go on 24/7. Between 23:25 and 19:53 today, I have have received 54 ‘visits’. My time is GMT -07:00.

When Clicky revealed no traffic and moved on to Google Analytics and then on to Matomo, all with the same results. Matomo script is currently still on these webpages. Someone in the Matomo forum is trying to help me which is why I am still using this tracking code.

Question: How can I figure out what is causing these ‘visits’?

I would refer to these visits as pings, but that may not be correct. I’m beginning to think that something nefarious is at play here. I hope someone in this forum has some idea what is causing this.

Thank you.