Unsure of alteration of duplicate key values

I have a few tables that have the fields ‘day’, ‘month’ and ‘year’ as PRIMARY KEY.
This is the structure of one of the tables :

mysql> describe lz_stats_aggs;
+----------------------+----------------------+------+-----+---------+-------+
| Field                | Type                 | Null | Key | Default | Extra |
+----------------------+----------------------+------+-----+---------+-------+
| year                 | smallint(4) unsigned | NO   | PRI | 0       |       |
| month                | tinyint(3) unsigned  | NO   | PRI | 0       |       |
| day                  | tinyint(3) unsigned  | NO   | PRI | 0       |       |
| time                 | int(10) unsigned     | NO   | MUL | 0       |       |
| mtime                | int(10) unsigned     | NO   | MUL | 0       |       |
| sessions             | int(10) unsigned     | NO   |     | 0       |       |
| visitors_unique      | int(10) unsigned     | NO   |     | 0       |       |
| conversions          | int(10) unsigned     | NO   |     | 0       |       |
| aggregated           | int(10) unsigned     | NO   | MUL | 0       |       |
| chats_forwards       | int(10) unsigned     | NO   |     | 0       |       |
| chats_posts_internal | int(10) unsigned     | NO   |     | 0       |       |
| chats_posts_external | int(10) unsigned     | NO   |     | 0       |       |
| avg_time_site        | double unsigned      | NO   |     | 0       |       |
+----------------------+----------------------+------+-----+---------+-------+

This is the data for the month of JULY in the same table :

mysql> select * from lz_stats_aggs where day >= '16' and month = '7' and year = '2020';
+------+-------+-----+------------+----------+----------+-----------------+-------------+------------+----------------+----------------------+----------------------+---------------+
| year | month | day | time       | mtime    | sessions | visitors_unique | conversions | aggregated | chats_forwards | chats_posts_internal | chats_posts_external | avg_time_site |
+------+-------+-----+------------+----------+----------+-----------------+-------------+------------+----------------+----------------------+----------------------+---------------+
| 2020 |     7 |  16 | 1595235228 |  3557100 |      416 |             416 |           0 | 1595235227 |              0 |                  982 |                  987 |     1316.7668 |
| 2020 |     7 |  17 | 1595005244 | 10273000 |      409 |             408 |           0 | 1595005243 |              0 |                  719 |                  614 |     2075.2298 |
| 2020 |     7 |  18 | 1595091680 | 49116400 |        0 |               0 |           0 | 1595091680 |              0 |                    0 |                    0 |             0 |
| 2020 |     7 |  19 | 1595178102 | 97573600 |        1 |               1 |           0 | 1595178102 |              0 |                    0 |                    0 |          7859 |
| 2020 |     7 |  20 | 1595385572 | 99382700 |        0 |               0 |           0 | 1595385572 |              0 |                    0 |                    0 |             0 |
| 2020 |     7 |  24 | 1595670196 | 56234500 |        0 |               0 |           0 | 1595670196 |              0 |                    0 |                    0 |             0 |
| 2020 |     7 |  25 | 1597584414 |  1487900 |        0 |               0 |           0 | 1597584413 |              0 |                    0 |                    0 |             0 |
+------+-------+-----+------------+----------+----------+-----------------+-------------+------------+----------------+----------------------+----------------------+---------------+
7 rows in set (0.00 sec)

This table is part of an old DB called chatDB. I did a full restore of chatDB into a new server, which supposedly had data only until 16/7. As the name suggests, it was a DB for a chat website. However I noticed that there is information even after 16/7 in some of the tables. I believe this was because at these times, I even had the old chat website running for testing purposes, after switching to the new chat DB after cutover, which was on 17/7.

So now, when I try to insert the actual data from the 17/7 onwards into the db using a .csv file and the SQL LOAD statement like this, I get an error :

mysql> LOAD DATA INFILE '/var/opt/rh/rh-mysql57/lib/mysql-files/lz_stats_aggs07.csv' INTO TABLE lz_stats_aggs FIELDS TERMINATED BY ',';
ERROR 1062 (23000): Duplicate entry '2020-7-20' for key 'PRIMARY'

What I want to know is, if I delete information from the table above dated 17/7 - 25/7, will it cause problems for the DB, since the day, month and year are PRIMARY KEY?

if your primary key consists of year/month/day, that means you can only ever have at most 1 row for each year/month/day

is that desired?

seems unreasonable to me that a “chat” involves only one message per day

